LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s basketball head coach Heather Ezell announced Monday the hiring of Natalie Baker, who will be joining the Cowgirls as director of basketball operations.
A former Cowgirl, Baker graduated in 2018 with her degree in business management and consulting before earning her Master’s in business administration from Colorado Mesa in 2020.
A multiple letterwinner and Mountain West All-Academic honoree, Baker is 18th in program history with 109 career made 3-pointers, and her 522 career rebounds rank 23rd all-time.
Prior to her return to Laramie, the Parker, Colorado, native spent time coaching at Regis Jesuit High School while living and working in Colorado.
Cowgirls’ nonconference schedule
The UW women’s basketball team announced Tuesday its nonconference slate for the upcoming season.
The schedule includes 11 regular season contests and a pair of exhibitions during Ezell’s first year at the helm of the Cowgirls.
Wyoming opens with a pair of home exhibitions, hosting Colorado Christian Oct. 28 and Sioux Falls Nov. 5. The Cowgirls will open the season on the road for the first time since 2009 as they travel to take on North Dakota Nov. 11.
The Nov. 15 game against Gonzaga will be the fourth-straight season the Cowgirls and Lady Bulldogs will meet and is the first of six regular season nonconference contests at home for the Cowgirls. The contest begins a three-game homestand for UW that includes Denver on Nov. 18 and Regis on Nov. 22. It will be the 16th consecutive season Wyoming will face Denver, dating back to the 2007-08 season.
The Cowgirls will next travel to the Pacific Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, where they will face Pacific and San Francisco, respectively. It marks the second-straight season the Cowgirls will participate in a Thanksgiving weekend tournament.
UW will then have another three-game stretch in Laramie, starting with Montana State Dec. 2. Wyoming then plays host to New Mexico Highlands and Kansas City Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, respectively.
The Cowgirls close nonconference play with a pair of away games at Nebraska Dec. 18 for the second consecutive year against the Huskers. A game Dec. 20 at Wichita State will finish their home-and-home series with the Shockers.
Poma named soccer volunteer assistant coach
UW soccer head coach Colleen Corbin recently announced the hiring of Matthew Poma as volunteer assistant coach for the Cowgirls.
“We are so excited to welcome Matthew to the Wyoming family,” Corbin said in a news release. “He’s a young coach who’s anxious to learn and be a part of our program here in Laramie. I’m looking forward to the team welcoming him, as well as the positive influence he will have on our players and staff.”
Poma started as a club soccer coach in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He also coached at Spotswood High School before a role at SOCA – Charlottesville.
Poma and Corbin know each other from Corbin’s time as an assistant coach at James Madison University.
“I know Colleen will be a great mentor for me, and I can’t wait to arrive and get started,” Poma said. “This program is on the rise, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Wyoming’s season begins with practice, followed by the annual Brown and Gold game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Madrid Sports Complex.