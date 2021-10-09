The University of Wyoming soccer team surged past Air Force on Friday after some late-game heroics from sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard.
With the match tied at 1 in the 88th minute, Bedard netted the game-winning goal on an assist from sophomore midfielder Jazi Barela to lead the Cowgirls to a 2-1 victory at the Madrid Sports Complex.
UW improved to 6-6-1 overall and 2-3-0 in Mountain West play with the win, while the Falcons fell to 5-6-1 and 2-3-0 in conference action.
“It was truly a team win, top to bottom, from the backline to the frontline, everybody stepped up today,” said UW coach Colleen Corbin in a press release. “The girls never stopped working. They never took their foot off the pedal, and they gained another notch in their resiliency belt.”
Freshman forward Maddi Chance provided the game’s first score, an unassisted goal in 31st minute, before Air Force leveled the game in the 36th minute on a goal from Faith Lee.
Wyoming dominated the final stat sheet, outshooting the Falcons 14-4 and nine of those shots in the first half. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws made her return to the net, recording two saves in her first start since the MW opener at New Mexico.
“They didn’t stop playing, and that’s something we’ve been talking about a lot,” Corbin said. “When the elements don’t work in your favor, when the other team doesn’t work in your favor, when things aren’t going your way, you still have to play soccer and they did that (Friday).”
The Cowgirls will remain at home to play Colorado College at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Volleyball storms back to beat SJSU
The UW volleyball team won in thrilling fashion Thursday night at San Jose State by rallying to capture its first Mountain West win of the season.
After falling behind 2-1, the Cowgirls came back to beat the Spartans in five sets 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Wyoming (9-8 overall, 1-4 MW) came back from an 11-7 deficit in the fifth set with a 5-0 run following a timeout to take a 12-11 lead before the Spartans (9-6, 3-2) got back-to-back points to force match point at 14-13.
The Cowgirls closed the match with three straight points with a kill from KC McMahon, a service ace from Erika Jones and an attacking error from SJSU.
McMahon was a key contributor for the Cowgirls offensively by recording a season-high 22 kills while hitting .419. McMahon was also a dig shy of a double-double as she tallied a career-best nine digs while also adding three blocks.
UW got a double-double performance by Hailey Zuroske when as she was one of four Cowgirls with double-figure digs. She had 11 kills and 13 digs. Naya Shimé chipped in for 15 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Zoee Smith notched a career-best 11 digs
Abby Olsen also had a career-high 51 assists to go with 15 digs for the double-double while adding four kills and a pair of blocks.
Overall, the match featured 40 ties and 17 lead changes, including 21 ties and 12 lead changes in the final two sets.
The Cowgirls will return to action at 1 p.m. today at Nevada.