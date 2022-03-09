LARAMIE — University of Wyoming junior Stephen Buchanan etched his name into the record books on Sunday, becoming the fourth Cowboy wrestler to win a Big 12 title.
Top-seeded Buchanan took down South Dakota State's No. 2 seed Tanner Sloan in the championship match at 197 pounds. He rattled off three straight points after a scoreless first period and held on to win 3-2 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Buchanan is now 23-2 on the season with 10 straight wins as he looks to become a two-time All-American at the NCAA championships.
“It’s a huge deal,” UW wrestling coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “I think it’s safe to say that was the toughest weight here, too, and he went out and wrestled great. What an accomplishment for him, and it’s not by accident. He is consistently driven, and it shows in his commitment and his confidence. The great thing is he knows this isn’t what it’s all about and he’s already thinking about Detroit. It was a great win, but he’s not done yet.”
At 157, UW's No. 5 seeded Jacob Wright won a 5-4 decision over Northern Iowa's No. 7 seeded Derek Holschlag to advance to the third-place match. He then went up against Oklahoma's No. 6 seed Justin Thomas in the bronze-medal bout, and picked up a 6-5 overtime win.
This marked the best finish at the Big 12 championships of Wright’s career. Now, he will look to carry over momentum into his third straight NCAA tournament appearance.
“Coach Branch has preached toughness and grit all year, and while the plan was always to go out and dominate your opponent, you can’t be shocked when you find yourself in a fight,” Wright said. “This tournament built momentum for me heading into nationals and I’m really excited to get back to Laramie and start training for Detroit.”
At 174, UW's Hayden Hastings finished the day with a fifth-place finish to secure his fourth straight trip to the NCAA championships.
Cowboy Tate Samuelson, the No. 3 seed at 184, pinned West Virginia’s Anthony Carman in the first two minutes of the seventh-place match. He was named an at-large bid on Tuesday for the NCAA tournament, which will take place March 17-19 in Detroit.
Wyoming finished ninth in the team standings, with Missouri taking the team title.