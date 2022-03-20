LARAMIE — University of Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan finished in third place Saturday at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, and the Cowboys cracked the top 25 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Buchanan, a junior from Loyal, Wisconsin, became one of only four two-time All-American in program history for the Cowboys.
He started his final day in the 197-pound consolation semifinals at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit against a familiar foe, Iowa State’s No. 10 Yonger Bastida. Buchanan, seeded second, and Bastida met twice before this season with Buchanan winning both matches and made it 3-0 against the Cyclone.
After giving up an early takedown, Buchanan took control of the match with a takedown of his own for a 4-2 lead heading into the third period. Buchanan then shut down Bastida’s scoring attempts and clinched the 4-3 win to advance to the third-place match.
Buchanan faced another familiar foe, Missouri’s No. 7 Rocky Elam, and for the second time in as many days. After shutting out Elam on Friday in a 4-0 decision, Buchanan won again by edging out a 1-0 victory for third place. He closed out his season with a 28-2 record, including winning 15 of his last 16 matches.
“After the way my season ended last year, it feels great to finish this season with a win, jumping from eighth to third is nice but it’s not my end goal.” Stephen Buchanan said in a news release. “I’m glad I get to represent Wyoming on this national stage and show everyone what we can do. I want to prove that that you can come to 7220 and be a national champion.”
The Cowboys also had a performance to remember as a team, recording its first top 25 finish at the NCAA tournament since the 2017-18 season. UW finished in 23rd with 21 points. It marked the sixth time Wyoming was inside the top 25 at the NCAA tournament during UW coach Mark Branch’s 14 seasons with the Cowboys.
“These guys all wrestled their best here at the tournament,” Branch said in a news release after Friday’s action. “I tell my guys any time they go out there and leave it all on the mat they need to hold their heads high and have nothing to be ashamed of. I am very proud of them and the way they wrestled.”
Also on Friday, UW’s No. 20 Hayden Hastings notched two bonus-point wins at 174 in his quest for All-American honors. The redshirt senior started with a pin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds against Appalachian State’s No. 19 Thomas Fritz. He followed that with a 10-0 major decision shutout over Northern Illinois’ No. 22 Mason Kauffman to earn a spot in the blood round.
Hastings then faced Nebraska’s No. 9 Mikey Labriola for another a scrappy performance against his top 10 opponent, but came up short in a 5-2 decision. He ended his run just shy of All-American honors with his best career performance at the NCAA tournament at 3-2.
UW’s No. 12 redshirt senior Jacob Wright lost a 4-2 decision to North Carolina’s No. 11 Austin O’Connor in the 157 consolation second round. Senior No. 21 Tate Samuelson lost a 6-3 decision against Oklahoma’s No. 27 Keegan Moore in the 184 consolation second round.