A University of Wyoming wrestler was named the Big 12 wrestler of the week for the first time this season.
It is the second career honor for UW sophomore Stephen Buchanan, who is also the first Cowboy to win the award since he won it last season.
Buchanan became the first Cowboy to defeat a nationally No. 1-ranked opponent since Bryce Meredith in 2017. On Saturday, Buchanan knocked off West Virginia’s Noah Adams, who was previously unbeaten this season and on a 39-match winning streak.
Adams led 2-1 after the first period. In the second, Buchanan would roll through on Adams creating a frantic exchange in which he scored a reversal before letting Adams escape for a 5-4 lead after two periods.
Adams notched an early escape in the third period, and from there Buchanan would take over. He scored a takedown on the edge of the mat to tie the score at 6-6. After letting Adams escape, Buchanan scored the match-winning takedown with seconds left on the clock, defeating Adams 8-7.
It was also the first time this season that a No. 1-ranked wrestler has lost. For Buchanan, he moves to 6-2 overall on the season with a 3-1 record against ranked opponents.