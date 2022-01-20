University of Wyoming volleyball coach Chad Callihan announced on Wednesday the addition of a pair of midyear transfers in Macey Boggs and Kasia Partyka.
The student-athletes are setters and joined UW for the spring semester.
Boggs, a native of Gering, Nebraska, spent the past two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College. She appeared in 67 matches with the Cougars and averaged 6.45 assists and 2.19 digs per set during her career. During the past fall, Boggs was named the Region IX setter of the year and made the South All-Region Team. The WNCC team captain recorded more than 1,300 assists during her sophomore season, becoming the first Cougar since 2016 to accomplish the feat.
Boggs, who was a first team academic All-American in 2021, helped lead the Cougars to a regional title in the spring of 2021, her first season with WNCC after graduating high school early and enrolling at WNCC during the spring semester.
At Gering High in Nebraska, Boggs was named the regional player of the year for her senior season, was a two-time first team All-Western Conference selection and was a three-year team captain.
Partyka hails from Stryzowice, Poland and spent the past season at Long Beach State. In high school, Partyka was a member of the Polish U-19 national team and named the best setter of the U-19 Polish Club Championship in 2020. Partyka helped lead her club to a first-place finish in the U-17 Polish Club Championship in 2018, a second-place finish in 2020 at the U-19 club championships and a pair of third-place finishes in Poland in 2019 (U-17) and in 2021 (U-19).
During her freshman campaign at LBSU, Partyka appeared in 11 matches with eight starts. She averaged nearly eight assists per set, tallying 279 in total. Both marks ranked second on the team. Partyka also added 21 kills, hit .302 and averaged 1.51 digs per set.
Klimczak earns MW honor
UW swimmer Maisyn Klimczak was honored this week as the Mountain West’s freshman of the week. She garnered the award after a strong meet last Friday against Colorado School of Mines.
Klimczak started her meet by winning the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10 minutes, 53.39 seconds. She closed the meet with a third place in the 200 backstroke after clocking in at 2:11.66.