LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team lost a tough 2-1 game Monday at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed a day because of the snowstorm.
It was the second straight loss for Wyoming (1-2-0) on the road after last Thursday’s 2-1 setback at Air Force. That game, scheduled for Friday, was moved up a day because of the storm, as well. Colorado College (1-1-0) picked up its first win of the season with all matches this season played in the Mountain West.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard first in the 17th minute with a goal from Jacqui Hand with an assist from Kiley Suter. Hand’s shot went into the top left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead into halftime.
Colorado College made it a two-goal difference when Suter scored on a header off a corner kick from Hailee Rasmussen in the 56th minute.
UW’s Indianna Asimus cut the lead in half when she scored in the 71st minute on an assist from Amber Vokoun.
Cowgirls goalkeepers Hannah Lee and Alex Daws split time in net. Lee made four saves in the first half; Daws had three stops in the second half.
The Cowgirls will be back on the pitch at 1 p.m. Saturday against Colorado State at Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.
GOLF
For the second time in as many tournaments for the UW women’s golf team, the final round of a tournament was nixed because of bad weather in Southern Utah.
The first two rounds determined the final results of the BYU Spring Classic at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, Utah.
The Cowgirls tied for 12th place with North Dakota State after posting a 68-over 644. UW opened the tournament with a 32-over 320, followed by a second round 36-over 324.
Michelle Nguyen had a two-round total of 13-over 157 for 43rd to finish as the top Cowgirl for the tourney. She was followed by Erin Sargent (160), Samantha Hui (160), Morgan Ryan (165), Jessica Zapf (161) and Caitlyn Skavdahl (167). It was Ryan’s first competition for the Cowgirls in her freshman season.
Playing as an individual, UW’s Cristiana Ciasaca carded a 183.
Texas Tech won the team title at 581, followed by Iowa at 584 and Nevada behind at 600. Nevada’s Victoria Gailey won the individual title with a four-under 140, followed by Iowa’s Jacque Galloway at 142.
UW is scheduled to next host the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, starting April 5 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona.
VOLLEYBALL
UW volleyball sophomore libero Erika Jones was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for her performance last weekend at Fresno State.
It is the first weekly honor of Jones’ career and second time this season that a Cowgirl was named for the league’s defensive award. Kaitlyn Gehler was also named earlier this season.
Against the Bulldogs, Jones had a combined 42 digs in the two matches, for a 4.67 digs per set average. She began the series with a career-best 24 digs in Friday’s five-set match, then had an 18-dig effort in Saturday’s win. Jones also had four assists and an ace against Fresno State
The Cowgirls will next host Nevada at 1 p.m. Saturday in UniWyo Sports Complex.