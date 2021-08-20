The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team will enjoy new and upgraded facilities this upcoming season.
Corbett Pool is receiving a facelift in numerous areas, with improved air quality in the main pool space among the enhancements. Two large fans were installed on the south end of the pool to help with air circulation, in addition to a new HVAC system being installed.
The ceilings are also lined with acoustic-dampening panels, which should help reduce or eliminate an echo that previously existed.
Adjacent to the pool deck, in the northwest corner, is a brand-new team room. This space will be utilized by student-athletes and coaches for team meetings, video work and dry-land exercises. Both the men’s and women’s teams will enjoy new designated locker rooms, which come with state-of-the-art lockers for every swimmer and diver.
Wyoming begins its season Sept. 12 at the Horsetooth Open Water Swim in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Cowgirls set for final preseason tune-ups
The season opener getting closer for the UW volleyball team.
The Cowgirls have their final two tune-ups of the preseason this weekend. UW will travel to Northern Colorado for an exhibition with the Bears at 6 p.m. today before hosting the annual Brown and Gold scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.
The Cowgirls, who were picked to finish fourth in the Preseason Mountain West Volleyball poll, enters its ninth season under the tutelage of head coach Chad Callihan. Callihan’s 152 wins at Wyoming and .652 career winning percentage are both program records. UW also returns four-time All-MW honoree Jackie McBride, who was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. Joining McBride is returning all-conference student-athletes KC McMahon, who was named to the 2019 All-MW squad.
Wyoming opens the regular season Aug. 27-28 with the Rumble in the Rockies, the first of two tournaments the Cowgirls will host this season.
Chambers named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
UW quarterback Sean Chambers was named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback that “encapsulates all that is positive in college sports.” The award acknowledges performance on the field, but also values “character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.”
Chambers appeared in one game last season before missing the rest of the season with an injury. Wyoming is 9-3 in games started by Chambers, including a 6-2 mark in 2019 with him at the helm. Chambers led the Pokes in passing last season with 915 yards with seven touchdown passes that season, while also ranking second on the team with 567 rushing yards.
The 2021 award-winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation’s president, John Unitas Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration Dec. 10 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland.