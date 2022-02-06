The University of Wyoming wrestling squad picked up its second straight Big 12 win of the season Friday night in Greeley, Colorado.
The Cowboys beat Northern Colorado 21-15 with six straight wins, including three by virtue of bonus points to seal the victory.
“We had a lot of adversity this week and the guys stepped up and did their job (Friday),” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “To see Jaron (Jensen) come out and get us started with a big win and really get us going was really enjoyable. I thought our shape looked good and now it’s an important time for us to focus on the details and get better every day.”
After the Cowboys lost the first three matches, Jaron Jensen provided a spark at 149 pounds. He faced off against Chris Sandoval in a tightly-contested match. After a back-and-forth start, Sandoval took a 4-3 lead into the third period. But the third period belonged to Jensen as he scored three straight points and hung on for the 6-5 victory.
At 157 pounds, UW’s No. 13-ranked Jacob Wright had a solid outing from start to finish against Nathan Moore for a 4-1 win after a gritty match. Wright racked up more than 2 minutes of riding time to help seal his win.
Cowboy Cole Moody, ranked No. 22, made it three wins in a row for UW when he faced Nick Knutson. Moody had a fast start and jumped out to a 4-1 lead with a pair of takedowns. He added on two more takedowns in the third period to cruise to an 11-2 major decision for the first bonus point win of the night for the Cowboys.
At 174 pounds, No. 11-ranked Hayden Hastings kept things rolling against Damen Pape. After getting taken down, Hastings quickly scored a reversal but trailed 3-2 going into the second. Hastings then recorded a second period ride out and added five more points in a hectic third period to win the match 8-5.
The second bonus-point win for the Cowboys was produced by No. 16 ranked Tate Samuelson as he faced Xavier Vasquez. Samuelson controlled the match from whistle to whistle scoring five takedowns throughout the match. He tacked on an escape and riding time point for the 12-3 major decision.
In the only ranked matchup of the dual, UW’s No. 4 Stephen Buchanan faced off against No. 23 ranked Alan Clothier at 197 pounds. Buchanan dominated Clothier from the neutral position and scored five takedowns during the match en route to a 16-3 major decision. It was his second victory over Clothier this season.
The Cowboys will have another trip to Colorado next Friday to take on Air Force.