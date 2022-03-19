LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrestling squad kicked off the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
For the second straight season UW’s Stephen Buchanan booked a spot in the 197-pound quarterfinals after going 2-0 on the first day that featured two sessions of competition.
“It was a pretty important goal of ours to have all four guys wrestling (Friday),” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “Pushing them all through to the second day makes you feel pretty good about the day and I think our best wrestling is still in front of us.
“There’s no easy match in this tournament so we got to be ready, but I feel like our training will allow us to be better.”
Second-seeded Buchanan got his tournament started against Army’s No. 31 JT Brown. It was a low-scoring affair with Buchanan leading 1-0 heading into the third and final period. In the third, Buchanan recorded a full-period ride out to notch the 2-0 win.
In the second round, Buchanan drew Princeton’s No. 18 Luke Stout with a quarterfinal spot on the line. Buchanan built a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. After Stout made it 4-3 heading into the third period, Buchanan put the clamps on shutting down Stout’s offense to seal the 6-3 victory. Buchanan pushed his win streak to 12 straight matches and makes his second straight NCAA quarterfinal.
UW’s No. 12 Jacob Wright began his tournament at 157 with a win against Michigan State’s No. 21 Chase Saldate. Wright shut down Saldate while cruising to a 6-1 victory. In the second round, Wright dropped a tough 3-2 loss to Princeton’s No. 5 Quincy Monday.
Cowboy No. 21 Tate Samuelson provided another highlight for UW at 184 by springing a first-round upset over Northern Illinois’ returning All-American No. 12 Brit Wilson. After being shutout in the first two periods, Samuelson began his upset bid in the third. He scored three straight points for a 3-3 tie to send the match to overtime. In sudden victory, Samuelson hit a counterattack on Wilson near the edge of the mat scoring a takedown to advance to the second round.
In the second round, Samuelson fell to Cal Poly’s No. 5 Bernie Truax a hard-fought 6-2 match.
After dropping his first match at 174, UW’s No. 20 Hayden Hastings finished the day strong against Buffalo’s No. 29 Jay Nivison. Hastings took control early in the match with a takedown and it wasn’t long before he had a 4-0 lead and more than three minutes of riding time. In the third period, Hastings added a takedown and the riding time point to earn the only bonus-point win for the Cowboys.
As a team, Wyoming finished the first day with 5.5 points for a tie with Appalachian State in 28th just behind Cal Poly and Oklahoma. Penn State had the early lead with 27.5.