LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s men finished second and the women third in the overall Nordic team standings following the team sprint relay race last Saturday at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association’s Collegiate National Championships in Lake Placid, New York.
A snowstorm made racing challenging during the last day of competition. The skiers fought cold hands and deep snow that accumulated nearly 3 inches during the race.
“Over the course of one week, our team raced through rain, snow, wind and ice. And they did it brilliantly,” UW assistant coach Andrew Siegel said in a press release. “Focused and professional, they executed Saturday’s team sprint exactly as they had planned. It was the mark of a seasoned group of athletes, and I am incredibly proud of their performance.”
The Cowboys jumped to second overall after finishing third in Saturday’s relay. Silas Goetz skied the first leg and handed off to Kaj Taylor. Anchoring the lineup was three-time sprint champion John Henry Palusek. They finished behind Paul Smith’s College and Clarkson University.
Paul Smith’s College was the overall men’s team champion with a low of 57 points. Wyoming was runner-up with 120 and Clarkson University was third at 136.
The women’s team — Annie Miller, Krisanna Andrews and Samantha Veauthier — fought hard with eventual second-place Paul Smith’s College and Cornell University, before ending up in fourth. The Cowgirls retained a podium spot by taking third overall for the week.
St. Olaf College won the women’s team title with a low of 40 points. Paul Smith’s College was second at 136 and Wyoming third at 137.
More than 500 student-athletes, representing 53 colleges and universities, competed at the same site that hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.