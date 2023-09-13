UW Steamboat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The University of Wyoming men's golf team rallied together for the second-straight day to earn a second-place finish at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite on Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

Wyoming shot six-under par for the final round to finish the tournament at 862 (-2). Wyoming shot -14 in the final two rounds, moving from 16th place after the first day to second place Tuesday.


