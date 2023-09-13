COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The University of Wyoming men's golf team rallied together for the second-straight day to earn a second-place finish at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite on Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
Wyoming shot six-under par for the final round to finish the tournament at 862 (-2). Wyoming shot -14 in the final two rounds, moving from 16th place after the first day to second place Tuesday.
“I give credit to our kids, we went from 16th place to second, and our guys played hard and never lost focus or confidence,” UW coach Joe Jensen said in the news release. “Our golfers play hard for the program, and they represent our school and state. This group took it one day at a time, and at the end of the day, players play. Since school started, we have played a lot of rounds, and they have battled and hung in there as a team.
"This group is happy for each other and chipped away together, and this is a special team. For myself, I’m lucky to be surrounded by a great team, staff and community.”
Jaren Calkins led the way for the Pokes on Tuesday, firing a 68 (-4) for the fifth-lowest round of the day. He finished tied for 17th with teammate Patrick Azevedo, who finished with a 71 (-1) on Tuesday and a three-round score of even par.
Davis Seybert led the team, finishing in the top 10 with a tie for ninth with a 215 (-1). He fired a 71 (-1) in the final round. Kristof Panke, who led the surge in the second round, finished tied for 29th with a 218 (+2) after a final round of 71 (-1).
Jimmy Dales finished at 225 (+9) for a tie for 70th, but he did turn in a scorecard of even par on Tuesday.
Colorado State won the tournament with a score of 851 (-13). The Cowboys were second and the only other team under par at 862 (-2). UC Davis and Valpo tied for third, and New Mexico State and SIUE tied for fifth.
The Cowboys return to action at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque on Sept. 25-26.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.