LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s golf team moved up three spots to finish third after the final round Friday in the field of 20 teams at its Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate.
The Cowboys, shooting a 286 (2-under), were led by three players who finished in the top 20, including: senior Bryce Waters, who tied for third; junior Tyler Severin, tied for eighth; and redshirt freshman Patrick Azevedo, who tied for 17th.
The three-day tournament was played at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, California, which measured 7,305 yards and played to a par of 72. There were a total of 114 golfers in the field.
“We’re thrilled with the way we finished, moving up to third in the final round,” UW director of golf and men’s coach Joe Jensen said in a news release. “It was a really good finish for us against a quality field, including a couple of the top teams in our conference in Nevada and Boise State. We were able to finish ahead of Boise and competed well against Nevada.
Waters tied for third with Long Beach State’s Tyler Schafer for a total of 210 strokes (6-under). Waters recorded a 68 for a second time in the tournament on Friday to move up eight spots. He also shot a 68 during Wednesday’s opening round.
The other Cowboy who moved up the standings was Severin. He posted his second consecutive 2-under par round of 70 Friday to move up seven spots from 15th to eighth, ending with a three-round total of 213 (3-under).
The third Cowboy to finish in the top 20 was Azevedo, who continued his consistent play with a final round 73 to go with previous rounds of 71 and 72 for an even-par 216 total.
UW shot a 54-hole total of 865 (1-over) to tie with New Mexico State for third place. Charlotte won the team title at 839 (25-under) and Nevada was second at 857 (7-under). Charlotte teammates Ben Woodruff and Matt Sharpstene finished first and second, respectively, in the individual competition. Woodruff concluded the tournament at 206 (10-under) total. Sharpstene was two shots back.
“I felt like our guys had good energy throughout the tournament, and I thought they did a good job of playing through the ups and downs,” Jensen said. “Seeing that makes me feel good about the direction of our team.”
Rounding out the team scoring for the Cowboys were: Jimmy Dales 221 (5-over) tied for 47th; Kirby Coe-Kirkham 222 for 56th; and Jaren Calkins 229 tied for 89th.
In addition to Severin, who competed as an individual, the Pokes had three other players compete as individuals. Cade McLaughlin tied for 35th at 219 (3-over), and Jared Edeen and Aidan Mann tied for 99th at 232.
The Cowboys will next compete at the Lamkin San Diego Classic hosted by San Diego State on Monday and Tuesday at the San Diego Country Club.