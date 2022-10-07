LARAMIE — It took a total team effort for the University of Wyoming men’s golf team to capture the team championship earlier this week at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational by just one stroke over host Colorado.
Wyoming and Colorado battled each other all the way to the 54th and final hole, with the Cowboys finishing at 838 team strokes (2 under par).
UW and Colorado were the only two teams to shoot under par for the tournament played at the Boulder Country Club, which measured 7,110 yards and played to a par of 70.
It was the first team championship for the Cowboys in a stroke-play tournament since Oct. 15, 2017, when they captured their own Wyoming Southern Dunes Invitational in Maricopa, Ariz.
“It was a long, unusual day having to play 27 or 28 holes (Tuesday) after the weather suspension (Monday). But the kids responded well,” UW director of golf Joe Jensen says in a news release. “This was a special team win. It was back-and-forth all day with CU. The kids knew every shot mattered, and it came down to the last couple of holes. The guys wanted this and they played hard.
“It feels good to win against a really strong field of teams. It was good to win against a number of regional teams and a couple of Pac-12 teams in Colorado and Washington State. Washington State had just won the Husky Invitational a couple weeks ago.”
UW sophomores Jaren Calkins and Kristof Panke tied with four other individuals for fifth place at 208 (2 under). Sophomore Patrick Azevedo and junior Jimmy Dales both shot 213 (3 over) totals to tie for 26th, and senior Tyler Severin finished one shot back of Azevedo and Dales at 214 (+4) to tie for 32nd.
In addition to the five Cowboys playing for Wyoming as a team, three more Cowboys competed as individuals. Sophomore Aidan Mann shot a 218 (+8) to tie for 55th. Senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham finished one stroke behind Mann at 219 (+9) to tie for 59th, and sophomore Cade McLaughlin was a stroke back of Coe-Kirkham at 220 (+10) and tied for 67th.
The individual champion was Utah Valley’s Brady McKinlay, who fired a 203 (-7). He won by one stroke over Rice’s Raghav Chugh.
There were a number of key performances for the Cowboys during the two-day event.
Among those key performances were a hole-in-one by Panke in Monday’s opening round as he knocked it in the cup on the 198-yard, par three sixth hole. Dales posted two eagles on Monday. His first eagle came in the opening round when he recorded a 3 on the 585-yard, par-five second hole. Hed followed that with a 2 on the 476-yard, par-4 10th hole in the Monday afternoon round.