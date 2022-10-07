University of Wyoming UW Steamboat logo white

LARAMIE — It took a total team effort for the University of Wyoming men’s golf team to capture the team championship earlier this week at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational by just one stroke over host Colorado.

Wyoming and Colorado battled each other all the way to the 54th and final hole, with the Cowboys finishing at 838 team strokes (2 under par).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus