LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming wrestling squad was in action on Friday, competing against a loaded field at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational inside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Six Pokes picked up wins, led by 149-pounder Chase Zollmann, who went 2-3.
“It was a tough day. We had guys putting in good efforts, but we just didn’t put it all together today,” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “We got some guys that are really good, but that doesn’t equal success. We have to learn from our mistakes, and we have a lot to work on, and that starts on Monday.”
Zollmann picked up two bonus-point wins, highlighted by a dominant 17-3 major decision against Johnathon Viveros of Cal State Bakersfield. Zollman’s second win was an 8-0 shutout over Purdue’s Trey Kruse.
In his return from injury, Hayden Hastings picked up his first win of the season at 174, with a 4-1 decision again Austin Eldredge of Nebraska-Kearney behind a takedown and reversal. Brett McIntosh delivered another highlight for the Cowboys when the 165-pounder was bumped to 184 for the tournament and came away with a 11-3 major decision victory against The Citadel’s Micah DiCarlo.
The Cowboys will next take a trip to Colorado Springs on Saturday for their second Big 12 conference dual of the season against Air Force.
CLIFF KEEN LAS VEGAS INVITATIONALLas Vegas Convention Center