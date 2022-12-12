LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys wrestling squad was in action Saturday night competing in their second dual of the season on the road against Air Force inside Clune Arena.
Three Cowboys picked up wins, but the lost the dual as a team 25-11.
“We saw a mixture of great things and not so great things,” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “Darren coming out and setting the tone in that first match with a big win was great. We still got to grow in the room but it’s a work in progress.”
Darren Green made his first dual start of the season at 141 pounds when he took on Nick Krug. Green got to his offense early by scoring the first takedown of the match and never looked back, cruising to a 9-1 major decision win.
At 157, Bryce Dauphin took the mat against Garrett Bowers in his first career dual as a Cowboy. It was a gritty match with Dauphin giving up the first takedown to trail 2-0. But Dauphin fired back by scoring four straight points and shutting down Bowers in the third period to seal the 4-2 victory.
Competing in his second competition of the season, No. 14-ranked Hayden Hastings returned to form in his 9-0 shutout win over Gage Musser. Hastings opened the scoring early with a takedown and then put Musser to his back to break the match open and cruise to the major-decision.
The Cowboys will next take a trip top Reno, Nevada to compete in the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 18.