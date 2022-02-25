LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s swimming and diving team was at the top of the leaderboard Wednesday night after the first day of the Western Athletic Conference championships.
The Cowboys earned 103 points inside CRWC Natatorium on the campus of the University of Houston with a majority of those points tallied by the divers.
“I don’t remember the last time we were in first place after the first night of racing,” UW coach Dave Denniston said in a news release. “That credit goes to our divers.”
All three of the Pokes’ divers advanced to the 3-meter finals with Juan Gonzalez leading the charge.
Gonzalez finished runner-up with a final tally of 373.70 points. Brendan Byrnes placed fifth, compiling a score of 302.70 and Payton Lee was seventh at 299.50.
“I’m just so impressed how we got off to a hot start today,” UW diving coach Ted Everett said. “For whatever reason, we haven’t always gotten off to a hot start at these meets to build momentum as we go. I’m hoping that we can just keep feeding off the positive energy.”
In the swimming pool, UW earned a pair of fourth-place finishes. The 200-yard medley relay team of Max DeYoung, Grant Sloan, Gavin Smith and Matt Lang clocked in at 1 minute, 27.84 seconds, and the 800 freestyle relay team of Gavin Smith, Luke Walker, Harry Tjaden and Ryan Netzel logged a 6:31.70.
“Our relays held their own,” Denniston said. “Gavin Smith did a great job swimming fly on the medley and leading off the 800 free. Ryan Netzel ran down GCU (Grand Canyon) on the last 25 to move into fourth.”