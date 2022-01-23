The University of Wyoming wrestling squad won three of last five matches of the dual, but lost 22-12 to Oregon State Saturday afternoon during the Cowboys’ final home dual of the season.
The first win of the dual for UW in the UniWyo Sports Complex was at 165 pounds when No. 15-ranked Cole Moody faced Oregon State’s Lane Stigall. After a scoreless first period, Moody scored three straight points to open the second period. Moody added a takedown and riding time point to cruise to the 6-2 victory.
At 174 pounds, UW’s No. 12 Hayden Hastings went against OSU’s No. 26 Mateo Olmos. Hastings scored a takedown in the first period and rode Olmos out for the rest of the period to build his riding time. Hastings added two escapes and a takedown in the third period to defeat Olmos 7-3. It was his ninth straight victory and his third straight victory over a ranked opponent.
No. 5 Stephen Buchanan provided the only bonus-point win for the Cowboys at 197 pounds against Ryan Reyes. Buchanan was in control the entire match by blitzing Reyes with his offense and surging to an 11-3 lead midway through the second period. Buchanan later locked up a cradle by taking Reyes to his back and securing the pin for his 14th win of the season.
The Cowboys will return to action next Saturday when they travel to Orem, Utah for a Big 12 tri-dual against No. 8 Missouri and host Utah Valley.