The NCAA released the brackets and seeds for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Wednesday, including seeds and matchups for seven University of Wyoming wrestlers.
The national tournament is scheduled for March 18-22 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Stephen Buchanan (197 pounds) is the No. 8 seed and will face Oregon State’s No. 25 seeded J.J. Dixon in the first round. In his second year as a Cowboy, Buchanan picked up three wins over top 10 opponents including a win over then No. 1-ranked Noah Adams. Buchanan is 11-3 this season and finished second at the Big 12 championships
Tate Samuelson (184) is the No. 10 seed and draws Hofstra’s No. 23 Charles Small. Samuelson comes into his third NCAA appearance with a 13-3 record and was second in the Big 12 championships.
Brian Andrews (Hwt.) is tabbed as the No. 13 seed and will have a first-round matchup against Virginia’s No. 20 Quinn Miller. Andrews earned his second trip to the NCAA tournament after a runner-up finish at the Big 12 championships.
Hayden Hastings (174) comes in as the No. 14 seed and will square off against Drexel’s No. 19 Michael O’Malley. Hastings is coming off of a career-best third-place finish at the Big 12 championships for his third NCAA tournament.
In his first NCAA tournament appearance, Cole Moody (165) will be the No. 20 seed against Navy’s No. 13 Tanner Skidgel. Moody was runner-up at the Big 12 championships and has an overall record of 13-5.
Jacob Wright (157) enters as the No. 23 seed and will face Oklahoma’s No. 10 Justin Thomas. At the Big 12 championships, Wright dropped an 8-2 decision to Thomas but battled back to finish fifth at the tourney. Wright is 16-4 with five bonus-point wins.
Rounding out the UW qualifiers is Chase Zollmann (141) at No. 29. He will match up with NC State’s No. 4 Tariq Wilson for his first NCAA appearance. Zollmann is 12-6 and placed fifth at the Big 12 championships.