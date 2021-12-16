LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrestling squad is set for plenty of action after a week off from competition.
The Cowboys will host No. 2-ranked Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the UniWyo Sports Complex for their first dual of the season. UW will then travel to Nevada for the Reno Tournament of Champions.
“Oklahoma State has been the dominant team in the Big 12 and they are one of the top teams in the country, so this is an opportunity and an honor to host them here,” UW coach Mark Branch said in a press release. “We need to be aggressive and force a hard pace for seven minutes and believe in ourselves and we can have some exciting matches. I hope our fans play a factor also because we need to utilize the altitude and our home-mat advantage.”
The dual will feature at least one ranked wrestler at every single weight with six ranked matches. Among those ranked matches is a top-five showdown at 197 pounds between UW’s No. 5 Stephen Buchanan and No. 1 AJ Ferrari — both undefeated. Buchanan and Ferrari met last season in the Big 12 Championship match when Ferrari bested Buchanan for the NCAA title. Buchanan finished the season as an All-American, making Friday’s match a battle of All-Americans.
Cowboys Jacob Wright (157 pounds), Hayden Hastings (174) and Tate Samuelson (184) are set to face familiar foes, as well. Last season, they notched wins over their Oklahoma State counterparts with Hastings and Samuelson defeating the OSU starters twice during the season. Each of these rematches will be a top-15 matchup.
Wyoming and Oklahoma State did not compete in a dual last season, but UW traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Cowboy Challenge tournament. Wyoming crowned four champions at that tournament, the most of any school competing.
UW will then have a quick turnaround to compete Sunday in Reno.
“I am looking forward to seeing us in a tournament setting to end the semester,” Branch said. “This will be a great test for us, and we are still competing at a few weights for the starting spot. So this tournament will give us a chance to see who is ready to separate themselves. I expect us to go there and fight for a team title.”
The Pokes will be bringing multiple wrestlers to Reno at 125 and 141 pounds, a handful of unattached wrestlers are also set to compete. The tournament field is comprised of teams from all levels including NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA. Some of the other NCAA teams competing include Stanford, Cal Poly and California Baptist.
At the 2019 Reno Tournament of Champions, the Cowboys won the team title while also crowning three champions led by Dewey Krueger, who was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament after winning the 157-pound title.