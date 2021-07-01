The University of Wyoming volleyball team has announced its 2021 schedule, which will feature a pair of home tournaments and nine Mountain West contests in Laramie as coach Chad Callihan enters his ninth season leading the Cowgirls.
Fans will get their first chance to see the 2021 Cowgirl squad Aug. 21 in the Brown and Gold Scrimmage. UW opens the regular season at home with the UniWyo Invite as the Cowgirls welcome Belmont and Siena Aug. 27 for noon and 6:30 p.m. matches, respectively, before closing the invite with a 2 p.m. contest Aug. 28 against Saint Mary’s.
The second weekend features a trip to Charleston Southern on Sept. 3 and 4 for matches against Jacksonville State, host-Charleston Southern and The Citadel. The Cowgirls then return home to host the Rumble in the Rockies Sept. 9-11. UW welcomes spring 2021 NCAA Tournament participant Missouri to town Sept. 9 for a 6:30 p.m. match. Northwestern will be the opponent on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. before closing the tournament at on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against UC Santa Barbara.
The Cowgirls close their non-conference slate with a trip to the Wichita State Tournament Sept. 17-18.
UW begins its 18-match conference schedule with a pair of home matches against Utah State (Sept. 23) and Boise State (Sept. 25). Following the conference-opening weekend, the Cowgirls will have four consecutive matches on the road, traveling to Border Rival Colorado State (Sept. 28) before opening October with a match at Fresno State on the Oct. 3. UW closes its road trip at San Jose State (Oct. 7) and Nevada (Oct. 9).
UW returns home Oct. 14 and 16 with matches against Air Force and New Mexico, respectively, before traveling to face defending Mountain West champion UNLV on Oct. 21. The Cowgirls then return home for an Oct. 23 match against San Diego State. The following week (Oct. 28 and 30), the Cowgirls will travel to New Mexico and Air Force, respectively.
The month of November opens with four consecutive home matches for the Cowgirls against San Jose State (Nov. 4), Nevada (Nov. 6), CSU (Nov. 9) and Fresno State (Nov.11) before closing the regular season with trips to Boise State (Nov. 1) and Utah State (Nov. 20).
The Cowgirls are coming off an 8-6 mark in the Covid-shortened spring 2021 season. Middle blocker Jackie McBride was named to the All-Mountain West Team for the fourth time in her career last season. McBride, along with fellow senior Faith Waitsman, both return for their extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic.
UW welcomes back 12 returners from last season’s team.