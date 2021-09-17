LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team lost for the first time this season at home with a 3-1 decision that tilted toward Northern Colorado on Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex.
The Cowgirls dropped to 4-3-1 overall, while the Bears improved to 2-5-2 in winning the Front Range Derby rivalry trophy.
The first half was in favor of UNC, which scored all three of its goals before halftime. The second half featured the Cowgirls creating more opportunities and scoring one goal.
UW sophomore defender Jazi Barela cashed in off a corner kick from sophomore forward Nikayla Copenhaver in the 76th minute. It marked the second consecutive game Wyoming took advantage of a corner kick.
“We’ve been targeting set pieces a lot, so getting to score off a corner is exciting,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said. “Everyone needs to believe that they’re the one that’s going to put the ball in the back of the net on set pieces. For Jazi to come in and strike it really well — it looked like she thought she was going to score — that’s a big takeaway, for sure.”
Barela represents the eighth different Cowgirl to score a goal this season.
“We’ve always had a really good bench,” Corbin said. “We’ve always been able to go to our bench when we’ve needed them. We are continuing to see people progress and get better, and that’s a positive thing, for sure.”
Redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum and freshman forward Maddi Chance had two shots each to pace the Cowgirls. UW registered 10 shots, all of which occurred in the final 45 minutes.
Northern Colorado fired 18 shots, and former Laramie High standout Lexi Pulley had the first one that found the back of the net for the Bears. She recorded a goal in the 11th minute that gave the Bears the early advantage.
Melina Faris scored the second goal in the 18th minute. Lauren Woodhull had the final Bears’ score in the 30th minute.
Redshirt-junior goalkeeper Alex Daws made 10 saves — her second-highest total this season — for Wyoming. Morgan Bury, another Laramie High product, logged three saves for UNC.
Wyoming will open Mountain West play with a road trip for a 7:30 p.m. game on Sept. 24 at preseason favorite New Mexico.