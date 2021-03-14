LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s volleyball team earned a series split Saturday on the road with a four-set win against Fresno State.
The win improved the Cowgirls to 8-4 on the season and the Bulldogs dropped to 6-4. All matches in the abbreviated spring season are played in the Mountain West.
In the second match on Saturday, the Cowgirls prevailed 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19.
The Cowgirls defense held the Bulldogs to a .214 hitting percentage while tallying 15 team blocks after recording just four blocks in Friday’s loss. UW also got nine service aces for the win, compared to two on Friday night.
UW’s KC McMahon tied her season high from the night before and led the match with 19 digs to go with an ace, three blocking assists and five digs. Naya Shimé added nine kills, hit .368 and had three blocks. Faith Waitsman chipped in with seven kills and seven blocks.
Jackie McBride and Hailey Zuroske added six kills each with McBride hitting a team-best .556 and led the Cowgirls with eight blocks. In the back row, Erika Jones and Kaitlyn Gehler each hit double-digits in digs with 18 and 10, respectively. Setter Abby Olsen had 43 assists and helped the Cowgirls offense hit .269.
UW’s rally Friday night came up short when the Cowgirls fell to the Bulldogs in five sets, 25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-10.
Fresno had a .296 hitting percentage for the match, while the Cowgirls hit .302. UW entered the contest second in the Mountain West defensively holding opponents to .162.
McMahon led the Cowgirls in the loss with a season-high 19 kills while not committing an error on 30 swings for a .633 hitting percentage. Zuroske added 13 kills and 12 digs to record her second double-double of the season and Shimé chipped in with 11.
Olsen led the Cowgirls with 46 assists and also notched 12 digs. Defensively, Jones tallied a career-high 24 digs and McBride led UW with three blocks.
Fresno State was aggressive in the service game, recording 10 aces to Wyoming’s two. The Bulldogs also committed 17 serving errors and UW had seven.
The Cowgirls will next play at home at 6 p.m. next Saturday against Air Force at UniWyo Sports Complex.