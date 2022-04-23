LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming tennis team ended the regular season with a 4-1 dual win Friday morning during a neutral-site matchup against Nevada.
It was the second dual in as many days after the Cowgirls took on Colorado State in a 4-1 loss at the CSU Tennis Complex in Fort Collins, Colorado.
With the victory Friday at the same venue, Wyoming (11-12 overall, 5-5 Mountain West) closes the regular season locked into the No. 6 seed for the Mountain West tournament in Tucson, Arizona. The Cowgirls will begin play at 1 p.m. MT Wednesday against the No. 11 seed still to be determined.
Wyoming started strong against the Wolf Pack, taking the team doubles point behind wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles spots. The UW team of Mihaela Kaftanova and Lucia Malinak notched a 6-3 victory at No. 3. Then Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina clinched the point for the Cowgirls, winning 6-4 at No. 1.
During singles play, UW won 3-of-4 matches that were completed. Malinak, at the No. 3 spot, was first to win a match at 6-2, 7-6. Kaftanova won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 6, and Oreshkina clinched the dual win at No. 1 when she notched a 7-6, 6-3 win.
During Thursday’s competition against Colorado State, the Cowgirls’ lone win was recorded by Kaftanova at No. 6 singles when she defeated CSU’s Anastasiia Kotsyuba 6-4, 6-1.
Wyoming was also on the cusp of winning at No. 1 singles when Oreshkina was up 6-5 in the second set after winning the first set against CSU’s Radka Buzkova 7-5. Malinak was also in her third set at No. 3 singles after winning the first set 7-5 and losing the second 6-3 against Sarka Richterova before the dual was clinched by the Rams.