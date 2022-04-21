The University of Wyoming women’s golf team wrapped up its season Wednesday with the final round of the Mountain West Championships.
UW placed ninth out of nine teams in the event at Mission Hills Golf Club in Rancho Mirage, California, with three Cowgirls making their MW championships debut.
“Not the finish we were hoping for, but a lot of positive things to take away from this event,” UW coach Josey Stender said. “Our ball striking and preparation is absolutely where we need to be to be consistently competitive. To be led by two freshmen all season and this experienced lineup returning, next year is really something to be excited for.”
Meghan Vogt turned in her best round of the tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 74 (+2) to finish tied for 35th with a total score of 232 (+16). Vogt completes her freshman season with a stroke average of 76.2, which ranks ninth all-time in program history. Fellow Freshman Kyla Wilde also finished tied for 35th.
Morgan Ryan closed out the tournament with a third-round score of 77 (+5), bringing her total to 233 (+17) to finish tied for 38th. Samantha Hui and Jessica Zapf rounded out the lineup, finishing tied for 40th and 45th, respectively.
In the team standings, the Cowgirls finished ninth with a total score of 932 (+68). Colorado State was eighth at 909 (+45), while No. 5-ranked San Jose State shot an 860 (-4) to run away with the team title. New Mexico finished second with a score of 890 (+26).
UW, Clower agree to contract extensionUW athletics announced Wednesday a multi-year contract extension with women’s tennis head coach Dean Clower to run through May of 2027.
“I can’t thank the administration, the student-athletes and most importantly, the fans, for making Laramie such a great place to live and work,” Clower said in a news release.
“I truly feel Laramie and the University of Wyoming is a special place for both me and my family. I am beyond blessed. Tom (Burman) and the administration at UW is second-to-none, which is a major factor in the success of our program and is a game-changer for me as a head coach. Now, it’s time to bring some championships back to Laramie. Go Pokes!”
Clower, who is the all-time winningest coach in program history, has led the Cowgirls to 136 wins in his 11 seasons and has compiled a record of 43-19 (.694) in Mountain West play. Under Clower’s tutelage, UW has had 10 All-Mountain West doubles teams and 17 All-Mountain West singles team honorees. In each of his previous 10 seasons, Clower had both a doubles team and a singles team member receive all-conference honors.
The Cowgirls also have great academic success under Clower, as well. Thirty-three Cowgirls were named ITA scholar athletes, while nine of his squads have been named an ITA All-Academic team. UW also has had numerous Mountain West scholar-athletes and All-Mountain West academic team members in the last 11 seasons.
Wyoming finishes this regular season at 1 p.m. today at Colorado State and a 1 p.m. Friday match against Nevada in Fort Collins, Colorado.