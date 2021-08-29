It was nearly a carbon copy for the second straight day during the University of Wyoming volleyball team’s Rumble in the Rockies home tournament.
The Cowgirls (2-2) swept Siena and lost in three sets to Saint Mary’s on Saturday to conclude the opening weekend of the season at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
UW recorded its second sweep over Siena, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19 and rallying in during the third set for the 28-26 difference. The Cowgirls faced set point, trailing at 24-22 and forced extra points to eventually put the Saints (0-3) away down the stretch.
KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with a match-high 13 kills and hit .333. Naya Shimé chipped in with eight kills while hitting .500. Corin Carruth and Teresa Garza had seven kills each. Garza and Kayla Mazzocca each had four blocks while Lexie Collins racked up a match-high eight blocks.
UW hit .297 while holding Siena to a .202 team hitting percentage. The Cowgirls also had a 12-7 edge in total blocks and had four service aces while the Saints had just one.
The Cowgirls again played all three of its setters against the Saints, led by Kyra Slavik’s 14 assists. Payton Chamberlain and Abby Olsen had 12 and nine assists, respectively.
In the back row, Kaitlyn Gehler led the defense with a season-best 13 digs.
In the nightcap, Saint Mary’s (3-0) once again had the Cowgirls’ number, sweeping UW 25-16, 25-18, 25-23.
McMahon led the Cowgirls with eight kills. Shimé added seven and hit a match-high .412. Jackie McBride also had seven kills on 11 swings. Wyoming hit just .125 against the Gaels, who hit .237.
Slavik had a team-high 15 assists and added six digs while Gehler led the UW back row with a match-best 11 digs. Olsen, who came off the bench in the final two sets of the match, had seven assists and seven digs.
UW now shifts its sights to the East Coast for its first road action of the season for the Charleston Southern VolleyBucs Invitational September on Friday and Saturday.
The Cowgirls will play Jacksonville State, Charleston Southern and The Citadel.