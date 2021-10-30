It was unclear whether or not Rilee Castilla would play this fall. The University of Wyoming senior suffered a nasty injury early in the soccer season that threatened to sideline her for the rest of the schedule.
But Castilla wasn’t going to let that be the final chapter of her collegiate playing career. On Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex, Castilla ended her time as a Cowgirl the best way possible. The Kennewick, Washington, product produced a goal in a 3-1 victory on Senior Day over rival Colorado State.
“It was my goal to get a goal before I left, and I just saw (the ball) sitting right there and followed it in, and honestly I was in shock it went in,” Castilla said in a news release. “I can say that will definitely be my favorite Wyoming memory.”
The victory concluded Wyoming’s season at 8-10-1 overall and 4-7 in Mountain West action.
The top half of the 12-team women’s soccer league advances to the MW championship tourney slated for Nov. 1-6 in Boise, Idaho. The Cowgirls finished in 11th place.
Colorado State fell to 6-7-3 overall and 5-5-1 in league play and will advance to the conference tournament with a No. 5 seed.
Castilla may have been shocked that she scored, but it had been trending in that direction. She had played more and more as the season progressed, and she made it count in her first start of the fall.
“We’ve been wanting one for her for a long time,” first-year UW coach Colleen Corbin said. “She works her butt off, and she cares so much about the rest of the girls and this team. We are just so happy for her to be able to walk away with a goal to remember this day forever.”
Redshirt junior Jamie Tatum accounted for the other two UW scores with a pair of first-half goals, one off a free kick and the other during the flow of play.
She recorded the contest’s first goal in the 25th minute, added another go-ahead score in the 35th minute for a 2-1 lead and ended with a team-best six goals on the season.
“(Jamie) brings an abundance of energy and craftsmanship to this sport, and we are lucky to have her,” Corbin said. “She’s going to be relied on heavily, but every single person returning will have a very big role to play, and they need to be able to push each other. Step one, (Jamie) sets the bar for us, and we are definitely excited to have her back.”
UW senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee registered a solid day in net in her final collegiate competition. She made three saves, and finishes her career as a top-10 goalie in GAA and minutes played in school history.
The stout defensive effort was also a byproduct of senior defender Savannah Warner. Her performance as a center back was paramount in Wyoming’s defensive effort.
“This group of seniors has been hugely instrumental in this program moving forward,” Corbin said. “They have been a really big piece to this puzzle we are creating. I couldn’t haven’t drawn (Thursday) up any better.”
Colorado State owned a 13-9 advantage in shots. Castilla paced the Cowgirls with three, Tatum logged two and four other players had one shot each.
UW will now enter its first full offseason under Corbin with winter training before playing a spring schedule.
VOLLEYBALL
The Wyoming volleyball team was defeated on the road Thursday night in straight-sets at New Mexico 25-21, 25-23, 25-19.
Both teams hit below .200 in the match as it was a defensive struggle for much of the night. UW (13-10 overall, 5-6 MW) hit just .115 while the Lobos (16-6, 7-4 MW) hit .196. New Mexico also out-blocked the Cowgirls 10-7.
Individually, Naya Shimé was the only Cowgirl with double-digit kills as she tallied 10. Hailey Zuroske added seven, and Jackie McBride and KC McMahon chipped in with five each. Kayla Mazzocca came off the bench and provided three kills on just five swings from her middle blocker position to give UW a bit of a spark later in the match.
Defensively, the Cowgirls were led by Erika Jones’ 19 digs. Jones, along with McBride, provided the Cowgirls’ two service aces. UW had 10 serving errors. The Lobos countered with five service errors and one ace.
McBride, along with setter Abby Olsen led the team with four block assists each. Olsen also led the Cowgirls with 22 assists and added eight digs and a pair of kills.
The Cowgirls will next visit the Air Force Academy for a 1 p.m. contest today.