The University of Wyoming soccer team (1-4-0, 1-4-0 MW) opened up the weekend with a 1-0 loss against Colorado College (4-1-0) on Friday. The two teams recently played on March 15.
“There were 50-50 balls that we were standing in front of somebody and we let them get the first touch,” UW coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We need to fight harder in those moments and win those in order to defeat a team like Colorado College. The conditions were a little tough today, so they become more important.”
Just over 27 minutes into the first half, a cross by Camille Weaver reached Suter in front of the Cowgirl goal and made it past Hannah Lee’s outreached arms, providing the lone score of the contest.
Lee and sophomore Alex Daws each split time with 45 minutes in goal and had a combined four saves. Junior Savannah Warner played a team-high 90 minutes, followed by fellow junior Indianna Asimus and freshman Nikayla Copenhaver with 77 minutes. Tatum had the lone shot for the Cowgirls on the day.
The Cowgirls will close out their home campaign on Sunday against Air Force. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.
Cowgirls lose MW Opener at San Jose State
The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team opened Mountain West play Friday afternoon dropping a tough, hard-fought match at San Jose State, losing 4-3 in their first conference match in nearly two years.
The Spartans (8-0, 1-0 MW) won the final two singles matches of the day, at the No. 1 and 6 positions, to rally for the victory. Wyoming falls to 6-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
UW’s Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause got the Cowgirls going with a 6-4 win at the third position, while the duo of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender rallied to also win 6-4 at the No. 2 spot. Kaftanova and Krause improved to 6-3 as a team this season while Fernandez and Zehender are now 9-1 and have won five straight.
Wyoming was able to get singles victories at the second position, as Zehender won her fifth consecutive singles match. At the No. 4 spot, Noesjka Brink improved to 6-2 in singles play this season with a 6-2, 6-4 win over SJSU’s Lara Marco Mas. The Cowgirls took a 3-2 lead in the match with the two singles wins before the Spartans were able to rally late.
The Cowgirls will travel to Air Force next weekend for matches against the Falcons and New Mexico on April 2 and 3, respectively. Today’s match against Colorado State in San Jose, was canceled earlier in the week due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Rams’ program.