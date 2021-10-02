The University of Wyoming soccer team has made strides all season, but the Cowgirls’ road woes continued on Friday at San Jose State.
UW dropped a 1-0 match at Spartan Soccer Complex, falling to 5-5-1 overall and 1-2-0 in Mountain West play on the season. SJSU improved to 5-6-0 overall and 2-1-0 in league action with the win.
“It’s disappointing because we feel like we dictated the tempo of the match and didn’t walk away with a result,” Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin said. “Kudos to San Jose State. They found a way and we didn’t. It’s another game that we feel like got away from us where we should have gotten a result and didn’t.”
Jordan Rowell tallied the game’s lone goal in the 70th minute. She scored off a feed from Tiana Cello.
The Cowgirls controlled much of the first half. They fired six of their 12 shots during the opening 45 minutes, while the Spartans managed just two shots. The second half saw San Jose State find its offensive footing, however, as it edged Wyoming in shots 8-6.
“That’s just how a game is going to go. There’s going to be an ebb and flow,” Corbin said. “We didn’t put away our chances in the first half, and you’re not always going to get that many opportunities in a match. We just need to be better about finishing the opportunities we create.”
UW freshman forward Maddi Chance led all players with a career-high seven shots. Sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard had two shots, while junior midfielder Hannah Hagen came off the bench to add a pair of shots, as well.
Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee logged four saves in her second start of the season. The Spartans utilized a pair of goalkeepers — Autum Monty and Shayla Sugai — and together they registered three saves.
Wyoming will remain on the road to face Fresno State, with a match set for 1 p.m. Sunday.