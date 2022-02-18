The University of Wyoming women’s swimming and diving team finished the first day of the Mountain West Conference championships in emphatic fashion on Wednesday.
UW’s 800-yard freestyle relay team capped the night at Texas A&M’s Paup Pavilion with a runner-up finish, as the Cowgirls ended the day in third place with 153 points. Nevada entered Day Two atop the competition with 236 points.
“Awesome first night,” Wyoming coach Dave Denniston said in a news release. “The team had great energy and performed very well.”
The 800-yard freestyle relay team, comprised of senior Katelyn Blattner, sophomore Kali Franckowiak, senior Sani Carsrud and senior Lainee Jones, finished with a time of 7:16.54 to place second.
“KB took charge in her last 100 to touch first on her leadoff leg,” Denniston said. “Kali and Sani both fought hard to stay in the top three. Lainee Jones did what Lainee Jones does and anchored with all her heart.”
That strong performance occurred following another noteworthy relay finish for Wyoming. The 200-yard medley relay team of junior Emily Giles, freshman Rachael Horne, sophomore Carly Palmer and senior Kira Crane took fourth with a time of 1:40.25.
“Getting fourth was much better than expected,” Denniston said. “Emily is dolphin kicking better than I’ve ever seen. Horne got up and raced breaststroke like a veteran. Carly crushed the butterfly, and Crane brought it home with her fastest split ever.”
The 1-meter diving event was the third final that took place Wednesday. Junior Melissa Mirafuentes won the consolation final, while senior McKenna Houlihan and Gabriella Haigler placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the same final.
The four-day event will run through Saturday.
Dales named MW golfer of the week
Wyoming redshirt sophomore Jimmy Dales was named the Mountain West golfer of the week on Thursday, marking the first time in his career that he’s won the award.
The honor comes after Dales led the Cowboys to a team title at the inaugural Wyoming Desert Match Play last week in Palm Desert, California, their first event of the spring.
Dales won the decisive match in the championship round, leading No. 5 seed Wyoming to a 3-2-1 win over No. 2 seed Boise State. Playing in the last group of the tournament, he birdied the final hole of the match to defeat his opponent 2 up and secure the team title. He also helped the Pokes upset No. 1 seed San Francisco in the semifinals.
Dales left for Los Angeles after the win to compete at the Genesis Invitational College Showcase on Monday, an event featuring 17 of the nation’s top collegiate golfers. The tournament was played at the legendary Riviera Country Club, with the winning golfer earning a spot in Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational.
The Northville, Michigan product shot an even-par round of 71 to finish fifth. Michael Brennan of Wake Forest took first with a five-under round of 66.
Dales placed in the top 25 at five of the six tournaments Wyoming played during the fall season. He also led the Cowboys in stroke average in the fall, averaging 72.28 strokes per round.