University of Wyoming women’s soccer coach Colleen Corbin announced Friday that the Cowgirls have hired Kathy Prescott as an assistant coach.
Prescott, who comes to Laramie after two seasons at Fordham, will work primarily with the goalkeepers. The Rams recorded five total shutouts during her time with the team.
“I’m thrilled to welcome KP to our already talented and dynamic staff,” Corbin said. “It was important to us to bring in an assistant coach who was passionate, motivated, driven, knowledgeable and excited about our culture and the program we are building here in Laramie.
“KP checked every box and then some.”
Prior to Fordham, Prescott coached at the University of Pennsylvania for one season. Before that, she spent two seasons at Bryn Mawr College, in addition to a preseason stint at Colgate University.
Prescott played collegiately at Haverford College, where she was a two-year starter. She earned All-Centennial Conference honors her final season, as her team advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m incredibly grateful to be joining the Wyoming soccer staff,” Prescott said. “I would like to thank Colleen and her staff as well as the administration for giving me the opportunity to contribute to this program as we continue to build a competitive environment. It’s a privilege to join such a dedicated, energetic and passionate coaching staff.”
Five Cowboys make first NCAA coaches pollThe first Division I wrestling NCAA coaches rankings were released Friday afternoon, with five UW student-athletes landing in the top-33 in their respective weight class.
Stephen Buchanan is the highest-ranked Cowboy, coming in at No. 7 at 197 pounds. Buchanan holds a record of 13-2, with five wins over ranked opponents. He also has two tournament titles on the season, winning the CKLV Invite and Reno Tournament of Champions.
Hayden Hastings is No. 11 at 174 pounds, with a 14-4 record and eight straight wins. Jacob Wright at 157 pounds and Tate Samuelson at 184 pounds are 14th and 19th in their respective classes, with each recording at least 11 victories and two ranked wins.
Job Greenwood rounds out the ranked Cowboys, coming in at No. 33 at 133 pounds. Greenwood, who has a win over No. 4 ranked Michael McGee of Arizona State, is 14-9 on the season.
The Pokes will return to action today, as they face No. 22 Oregon State in their final home dual of the season