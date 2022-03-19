LARAMIE — University of Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes earned honorable mention All-America honors Friday from the 3-meter springboard at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
Mirafuentes qualified for the NCAA championships, hosted by Georgia Tech at McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, when she earned an automatic berth in the platform event. She was allowed to also compete in the 3-meter competition after she was eighth in that event during the previous NCAA Zone E championships.
She qualified for the consolation finals at the NCAA championships by finishing in 15th place in a field of 51 divers with 318.05 points.
“She did a fantastic job,” UW diving coach Ted Everett said in a news release. “We’ve been talking a lot about just doing dives, one at a time, not trying to too hard and see where you end up. She did such a great job of that (Friday). I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
It marked the third consecutive year Mirafuentes earned All-American status. She accomplished the feat during her first two years with the Cowgirls.
Mirafuentes will compete today in the platform with the prelims at 8 a.m. MT and the finals at 4 p.m. She won the event during the Mountain West championships and was third at the Zone E championships.