LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team is set to kick off its 2021 season this afternoon in the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament, the first of two home tournaments for the Cowgirls during their nonconference slate.
UW will play four matches this weekend at the UniWyo Sports Complex, with two each against Saint Mary’s and Siena. The Cowgirls’ season opener is set for 2 p.m. against Saint Mary’s, with another contest scheduled for 6:30 against Siena. They will face Siena again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, before closing out the tournament at 6:30 p.m. that day against SMC.
Wyoming will play 13 nonconference matches this fall, before beginning its 18-match Mountain West schedule in late September. The Cowgirls will host another tournament — the UniWo Invite, featuring Missouri, Northwestern and UCSB — on Sept. 10-11.
UW coach Chad Callihan enters his ninth season at the helm of the program, and is looking to lead the team to its sixth 20-plus win season during his tenure. Callihan’s 152 victories and .652 winning percentage are both program-bests, as are his 95 Mountain West wins and .669 winning percentage in league play.
The Cowgirls return 12 student-athletes from last season’s squad, including a pair of All-Mountain West honorees in Jackie McBride and KC McMahon. McBride was named to her fourth All-MW team back in the spring, becoming just the eighth MW student-athlete and second in Wyoming history to be named all-conference four times. McBride was also named to the preseason All-MW squad earlier this month. McMahon was a 2019 all-conference selection.
In addition to McBride and McMahon, the Cowgirls also bring back Casady Berry, Corin Carruth, Kaitlyn Gehler, Erika Jones, Abby Olsen, Naya Shimé, Kyra Slavik, Zoee Smith, Faith Waitsman and Hailey Zuroske.
Olson led the Cowgirls, who were third in the league in hitting percentage (.227), with 363 assists last season. Her 7.12 assists per set ranked No. 7 in the MW during the spring. In the back row, Gehler and Jones return after recording 152 and 146 digs, respectively. The Cowgirls also bring back their top five offensive threats. McMahon and McBride led the team last year with 131 and 103 kills, respectively, and were followed by Zuroske (98), Waitsman (85) and Shimé (70).
UW added five newcomers this season in Tyler Junior College (Texas) transfer Lydeke King and freshmen Payton Chamberlain, Lexie Collins, Teresa Garza and Kayla Mazzocca.