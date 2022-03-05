The University of Wyoming women’s tennis team rallied for a dual win Thursday night against Northern Arizona, defeating the Lumberjacks 5-2 at the UW Tennis Complex.
The Cowgirls won four, three-set matches.
After dropping the doubles point and then losing at No. 1 singles because of retirement by Maria Oreshkina, UW stormed back to win the final five singles matches to secure the victory.
UW’s Lucia Malinak started the wins for the Cowgirls at the No 4. spot 6-1, 7-5 against NAU’s Ava Neyestani. Sophie Zehender was the next Cowgirl to win at No. 2 against Elinor Beazley, which was the first three-set match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 as the Cowgirls tied the dual 2-2.
At No. 3 singles, UW’s Ana Fernandez was victorious in 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 against Sofia Markova. Cowgirl Ida Krause followed with a win at No. 4, rallying 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 against Annabel Davis. Mihaela Kaftanova, at No. 6, notched the fifth win for the Cowgirls in a match against Laura Duhl that took the longest to decide at 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (10-5).
In doubles action, the Cowgirls No. 2 tandem of Fernandez and Zehender posted the UW’s lone win as they took the match 7-6 (7-0) against Beazley and Duhl.
Wyoming (6-6) closes its nonconference spring slate winning two-straight at home. The Cowgirls are now off from competition until March 26 when they open Mountain West play with a trip to Fresno State for a 2 p.m. start. UW will also face San Jose State March 27 in Fresno, California.