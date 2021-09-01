University of Wyoming soccer coach Colleen Corbin emphasis four pillars to be as successful on the pitch.
The Cowgirls needed all four pillars Sunday to turn a deficit into a 2-1 win against South Dakota at the Madrid Sports Complex to remain unbeaten on the young season.
Wyoming showcased resiliency, maintained an optimistic outlook, remained competitive and had energy against the Coyotes.
“They showed all four pillars (Sunday),” Corbin said in a press release. “Winning is hard. I don’t care where you are. So for us to weather that early goal from South Dakota, embrace a little adversity and still come out with a ‘W’ is huge.”
Resiliency is the first pillar, and it was needed right away by UW in the match. South Dakota, which had struggled to score during the early stages of this season, tallied a goal from Jordan Centineo on an assist from Maddison Sullivan just two minutes into the contest for the advantage.
The deficit was met with optimism and competitiveness, as the Cowgirls dominated the second portion of the first half. The offensive pressure produced two goals, vaulting Wyoming ahead at 2-1 before halftime.
“We want it to be really hard to come to Laramie and play us,” Corbin said. “So part of it was setting a tone physically and understating we have a level of respect for our home, and we aren’t going to get pushed off the field.”
Cowgirl sophomore forward Nikayla Copenhaver netted the unassisted equalizer in the 27th minute for her first goal of the season and the fifth different Cowgirl to score so far this fall.
Fellow sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard scored the go-ahead goal, unassisted in the 33rd minute to add her name to UW’s goal-scorers list for the season, as well. She also leads the Cowgirls in shots so far this season.
In addition to her goal, Bedard added two more shots on frame and Copenhaver fired another shot. Freshmen forward Maddi Chance recorded three shots, one on target. Freshman Liz Stutzman owned the other shot for Wyoming.
The fourth and final pillar of energy was displayed in the final 45 minutes of the match. Wyoming staved off numerous scoring chances from South Dakota to preserve the win.
“I’m very proud that we were able to weather that kind of storm with that kind of pressure with that kind of physicality from South Dakota who is strong, physical and fast,” Corbin said. “Defending, it starts with our front line. I need our forwards to do as much work to keep the ball on (the offensive) side of the field to prevent our backs from running eight miles a game.
“It was a total team effort.”
The Coyotes logged 11 shots in all, but just one was on frame. UW redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws, while she didn’t register any saves, made per presence felt with heady plays and punch outs that negated scoring chances.
The Cowgirls will next go on the road for the first time when they play at 5 p.m. MDT Thursday at North Dakota State on Thursday before road games at noon Sunday at Minnesota and 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas.