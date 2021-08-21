University of Wyoming soccer coach Colleen Corbin sported a pair of cowboy boots earlier in the summer during her Zoom interview with hopes of taking the helm for the Cowgirls.
So, it made sense for her to wear them again during UW’s home season opener Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex — and could very likely stay on for future game days.
Wyoming claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Colorado School of Mines to begin the Corbin era in style.
“It only felt fitting that (Friday) I wore them,” Corbin said. “My message to (the team) was that there’s probably plenty of people out there that think that’s a little aggressive, but the whole point is to have fun and have a good time. These kids are so excited to embrace that.”
The Cowgirls had plenty of fun midway through the second half when they earned the equalizing goal. Junior Faith Joiner came off the bench and scored on a feed from redshirt junior Jamie Tatum to level the contest at 1-1 in the 71st minute.
“Faith coming off the bench and scoring for us is huge,” Corbin said. “That’s what you want out of your bench — to be able to turn to when you’re struggling and let them change the game for you.”
UW kept the pressure on and created another scoring opportunity in the box, resulting in an own-goal by CSM in the 81st minute, which proved to be the final tally.
The Orediggers took a 1-0 advantage on an 18th-minute goal from Hannah Rowan. Wyoming went into half, owning that deficit and confident in its ability to overcome it.
“To see them come out (of halftime) and really elevate and try to solve the problem, was great,” Corbin said. “Every time a player came off, we had a conversation, here’s what we need to do, and they applied the information given.”
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws registered four saves and a couple of those occurred in the first 70 minutes, keeping the Cowgirls within striking distance.
“Alex was a stud (Friday),” Corbin said. “She made a couple really good saves. Our conversation leading up was, ‘You’re in this role, and you have to own it.’ She walked over before the game and I asked if she was ready, and she had ‘Own it,’ written in tape on her wrist. And she did.”
CSM goalkeeper Sierra Roth had seven saves. Joiner tested Roth with three shots on frame, while sophomore Alyssa Bedard had a pair of shots on frame. Sophomore Nikayla Copenhaver and freshmen Maddi Chance and Taylor Brook each recorded a shot on target.
Wyoming returns to the pitch at 4 p.m. Thursday with a home contest against Nebraska at Omaha.