The University of Wyoming volleyball team completed a road weekend with a second win during a sweep over Nevada Saturday afternoon 25-15, 25-14, 25-22.
Wyoming (10-8 overall, 2-4 Mountain West) controlled the match from start-to-finish and had three Cowgirls with 12 or more kills, led by Naya Shimé’s 16. Shimé also added five digs and a pair of blocks while hitting .375.
Hailey Zuroske and KC McMahon added 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Zuroske hit .375 and McMahon posted a .310 attacking mark. As a team, the Cowgirls hit a season-high .361, while Nevada (3-14, 0-6 MW) hit just .125.
Abby Olsen again orchestrated the offense from the setter position when she recorded her second consecutive double-double with a match-high 42 assists and adding 13 digs. Erika Jones led the back row for UW with 22 digs, which was her second 20-plus dig effort of the season.
For the match, the teams had three service aces each, while the Wolf Pack recorded more team blocks than Wyoming at 7-5. Lydeke King, Olson and Shimé led the Cowgirls with a pair of blocks each.
Wyoming ended its four-match road trip, going 2-2 in the last couple of weeks.
The Cowgirls will return home to the UniWyo Sports Complex for three of their next four matches, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Air Force.