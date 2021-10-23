University of Wyoming midfielder Jamie Tatum was the facilitator last Sunday in her team’s lopsided victory over Nevada. She matched a school record with three assists in single game in what was an offensive display from the Cowgirls.
Tatum elected to take it in herself Thursday at Boise State when she earned a penalty kick in the box, and then cashed in.
But it wasn’t enough for Wyoming (7-9-1 overall, 3-6-0 Mountain West) when the Broncos notched a 3-1 victory at the Boas Soccer Complex.
“Overall, I’m really proud of the effort,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said in a news release. “The energy was better, the competiveness was better and the level was better. We definitely got better (Thursday).”
Tatum’s goal was in the 27th minute. It marked her fourth goal of the season and 10th of her career, moving her into sole possession of 14th place in school history.
“Jamie is definitely one of the strongholds of this program,” Corbin said. “She’s constantly trying to get better, learn and grow. She understands she has a pretty big leadership role on this team. She really does have a big ability to affect other people from an energy standpoint and from a soccer standpoint.”
Tatum’s score trimmed the Broncos’ lead in half. Boise State recorded goals in the second and fifth minutes to take an early advantage.
Boise State (9-2-2, 3-4-2) registered the game’s final goal in the 59th minute. It was the Broncos’ fifth straight win in the series.
Boise State claimed 17 shots to UW’s 13. Tatum paced the Cowgirls with five shots. UW midfielder Liv Stutzman added two shots and six other players had one.
UW goalkeeper Alex Daws made two saves before leaving the game late with an injury. Goalkeeper Hannah Lee came in and recorded one save in just over 20 minutes of play.
Wyoming will remain on the road traveling to Salt Lake City for a 3 p.m. match against Utah State at Ute Field. The game is being played at the University of Utah because of unplayable field conditions in Logan.
VOLLEYBALLThe Wyoming volleyball team lost a tough battle Thursday night on the road by coming up short of knocking off defending league champion UNLV.
The Cowgirls ran out of steam down the stretch in the 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 15-5 loss to the Rebels, snapping a four-match winning streak.
UW (12-9 overall, 4-5 Mountain West) played well offensively as it hit .331. However, UNLV was a bit more efficient by posting a hitting percentage of .434.
Naya Shimé led three Cowgirls in double-figure kills with 16. Jackie McBride and KC McMahon posted kills of 13 and 12, respectively. McBride hit .600 in the match, while McMahon hit at a .455 clip. McBride also led UW with a pair of service aces against the Rebels, while McMahon’s two total blocks were a team best.
UNLV (15-5, 6-3) outblocked the Cowgirls in the contest 7-3, and also had nine serving aces to Wyoming’s four. UW had 13 service errors to UNLV’s 17.
In the UW back row, Erika Jones led the defense with a match-best 15 digs. Hailey Zuroske was also in double figures in digs as she just missed out on a double-double, posting 10 digs to go along with eight kills. Abby Olsen tallied a match-high 37 assists, seven digs and an ace.
The Cowgirls will next host San Diego State at 6:30 p.m. today. UW Athletics will offer a discounted ticket promotion for those attending the volleyball match and football game. Volleyball tickets will be just $5 for those who show their football ticket while entering the UniWyo Sports Complex.
DIVING
Wyoming sophomore diver Juan Gonzalez has a busy next couple of months ahead of him.
Along with competing for the Cowboys, he will participate in the first-ever Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia. The games take place from Nov. 25-Dec. 5.
“I’m really excited about it,” Gonzalez said. “I will say, it will be my most important meet ever. I feel as though I’m going to do very well because it’s my country, and I need to make a good presentation, and I feel ready for it. I have been practicing for it for my whole life.”
Gonzalez, a native of Meddelin, Colombia, gained inclusion into the distinguished event by way of his performance at a national meet in Colombia. He qualified in the 1-meter diving competition after finishing in the top four of the qualifier.
“For Juan to go represent Colombia, and to represent Wyoming, and show he’s doing a great job is awesome,” UW diving head coach Ted Everett said. “He’s getting a quality education in Wyoming and he’s able to dive at a high level. I’m excited for him.”
The 2021 Junior Pan American Games also serves as qualification for the Pan American Games. Gold medalists at the Junior Pan Ams qualify for the Pan American Games in Santiago in 2023.
Over 3,800 athletes will be present in Cali next month. Those athletes hail from 41 different countries across the Americas.
Along with diving, 26 other sporting events will take place and 1,910 medals will be awarded.