LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team struggled to get going offensively in a 1-0 home loss to UNLV Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex.
“We need to be able to find a way to rise when things are hard,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said in a news release. “It comes down to composure, maturity and grit to win the little battles so that we can win the big battle. I think we are still learning how to manage that.”
After tallying at least two goals in every home match but one this season, Wyoming (6-8-1 overall, 2-5-0 Mountain West) has had trouble rediscovering an offensive fluidity of late. The Cowgirls netted one goal at home against Colorado College on Sunday, and Friday marked the first time all season UW was shutout at home.
“We can’t talk about creating chances or scoring goals or winning games if we aren’t talking about winning your individual battles first,” Corbin said. “That’s what this team needs to focus on right now.”
UNLV (10-6-0, 3-4-0) outshot Wyoming 17-8. Midfielder Jamie Tatum paced the Cowgirls by accounting for half of those eight shots.
Jules Dominguez had a team-high three shots for the Rebels. One of them found the back of the net when she scored in the 12th minute that later proved to be the difference.
UW goalkeeper Alex Daws had an active match in net with eight saves and five of those in the final 45 minutes to keep it a one-score margin.
The Cowgirls will remain at home for an 11 a.m. contest Sunday against Nevada. It will also be Alumni Day to recognize former UW players at halftime.
CROSS-COUNTRY
The UW cross-country teams were back in action Friday morning against numerous top teams in the nation at the Pre-Nationals hosted by Florida State at Apalachee Park.
Oisin O’Gailin was the top finisher for the Cowboys, clocking a time of 24 minutes, 11.6 second for 90th place. Mason Norman was the second-best runner for the Pokes at 138th in 24:32.9. Seth Bruxvoort and Gus McIntyre finished 170th and 176th, respectively. Albert Steiner rounded out the top five for the Cowboys coming in at 204th.
In the team standings, the Cowboys finished with 756 points to finish 28th in the 40-team field that included 12 ranked nationally. The Pokes finished ahead notable schools such as Florida and Arizona State. Northern Arizona claimed the team title with 64 points.
Katelyn Mitchem was the top finisher for the Cowgirls in 21:10.8 to finish 100th in the competitive field. Leah Christians was the second Cowgirl to cross the finish line in 21.22.5 for 114th. Kylie Simshauser finished 133rd in 21:36.6. Kaylee Kearse and Addi Iken rounded out the top five for the Cowgirls at 161st and 181st, respectively.
As a team, the Cowgirls finished with 667 points for 24th out of the 33 teams competing. UW finished four spots ahead of regional foe Montana State, who was ranked one spot ahead of the Cowgirls in the region. Colorado won the women’s team standings with 54 points.
UW also had four athletes compete in the open races featuring individuals and teams at the NCAA, NAIA and junior college levels. Connor Zydek and Asefa Wetzel competed in the men’s open race, finishing 56th and 74th, respectively. In the women’s open race, Michelle Renner and Mady Willis were 122nd and 133rd, respectively.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will next compete at the Mountain West championships on Oct. 29 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
VOLLEYBALL
The Wyoming volleyball team increased its winning streak to three matches Thursday night when the Cowgirls picked up a 25-19, 28-26, 25-18 sweep over Air Force at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
UW (11-8 overall, 3-4 Mountain West) was strong at the service line with six service aces while committing four serving errors. Air Force (4-13, 1-6) countered with one ace and had 11 errors. The Cowgirls also had a 9-5 advantage in team blocks and hit .245 to AFA’s .191.
Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirls offense with 12 kills. Zuroske, along with Erika Jones, tallied three aces each. Jones also had a match-high 19 digs and added five assists.
Naya Shimé had nine kills and Jackie McBride and KC McMahon added eight and seven, respectively. McBride is now 11 kills shy of 1,000 for her career. McBride also had a match-high five total blocks.
Abby Olsen notched 25 assists to go along with a pair of kills, six digs and a blocking assist.
The Cowgirls will look to make it four straight wins Saturday while hosting first-place New Mexico starting at 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
The Wyoming tennis team continued its solid play Thursday at the ITA Mountain Region Championships as several Cowgirls advanced to the quarterfinals.
Maria Oreshkina and Sophie Zehender went 2-0 at the event hosted by UNLV. In the Round of 64, Oreshkina opened with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Denver’s Camille Verden-Anderson. Oreshkina then followed with another straight-sets win, this time over Air Force’s Hailey Stelse 6-3, 7-6.
Zehender opened her day with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Utah’s Lindsay Hung. Then in the Round of 32, she prevailed after a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over UNLV’s Izumi Asano.
In doubles action, Ana Fernandez and Zehender won their Round of 32 match over Utah’s Samantha Horwood and Lindsay Hung 8-4.