LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team recorded a decisive 3-0 win over the Colorado State on Saturday afternoon in Fort Collins, Colorado.
After a scoreless first half, the Cowgirls started quickly in the second half with a goal in the 46th minute. Indianna Asimus scored her second goal of the season with a low, left shot past Colorado State (2-2-1) goalkeeper Amelia Hammerle.
The Cowgirls (2-5-0) capitalized again shortly afterwards with an assist by Nikayla Copenhaver, who got the ball to the foot of Jamie Tatum. Tatum skirted it past Hammerle to make it a 2-0 contest in the 50th minute.
UW continued to be aggressive and push the pace in the second half. In the 57th minute following a free kick, Savannah Warner scored after receiving a pass from Tatum, giving the Cowgirls the final 3-0 advantage.
Tatum finished with a match-high three shots with two on goal. Three other Cowgirls recorded one shot each. Warner played 85 minutes from her defensive position followed by Elle Webber with 80 minutes.
UW goalkeeper Hannah Lee recorded three saves in her 45 minutes of action during the first half. Alex Daws notched a career-high seven saves in the second half. The Cowgirls recorded six shots and two corner kicks. The Rams fired off 15 shots with 10 on goal to no avail.
Wyoming will finish its regular season next week with two road matches. The Cowgirls will take on New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. MST Friday and Utah State at noon Sunday.
Volleyball falls in season finale
The UW volleyball team ended its season Saturday afternoon at the UniWyo Sports Complex, losing in a hard-fought five sets to San Jose State 20-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21, 12-15.
The Cowgirls, which end their abbreviated spring season at 8-6, rallied to tie the match twice after losing the first and third sets.
The Spartans (7-9) controlled much of the third set, UW took control late in the fourth, going on a 7-2 run to take a 23-18 lead in the set. Naya Shimé capped the set for the Cowgirls in the fourth, and the match went to a deciding fifth set.
In the fifth, the Cowgirls were able to tie twice at 3-3 and 9-9, but never led. After the Cowgirls were able to get back-to-back points to get within two points at 14-12, a kill from SJSU ended the match.
Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirls with her third double-double of the season, as she with team-highs in kills (15) and digs (10). KC McMahon and Shimé were also in double figures with kills, tallying 13 and 10, respectively. McMahon tied a career-high with seven digs. Abby Olsen led the Cowgirls with 35 assists to go with four kills, two aces and nine digs.
The Cowgirls now shift their focus to the fall 2021 season.
Tennis gets first MW win
The UW tennis team bounced back from its loss Friday at Air Force with a 4-2 victory Saturday morning against New Mexico at Air Force Academy, Colorado. With the win, UW improves to 4-0 in neutral site matches this season.
“We lost a tough battle (Friday) and to turn around and rebound within 24 hours is no small task,” UW coach Dean Clower said in a news release. “The girls won (Saturday) with grit alone, and I’m proud of the fight they showed. If I had one word out of (Saturday’s) performance, it would be resilience.”
UW (7-6 overall, 1-2 Mountain West) won four of the five completed singles matches to secure the win after dropping the doubles point to begin the day.
New Mexico (7-4, 1-2 MW) got wins at the No. 1 and 2 doubles spots to earn the doubles point. Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause got the Cowgirls their lone win in doubles play, winning at the third spot 7-5.
In singles, the Cowgirls won at the No. 1, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 positions for the victory. All four wins were in straight sets.
The Cowgirls are off for a week as they prepare to host their lone conference weekend of the season April 10-11, when Nevada and Fresno State come to Laramie.
Track and field has strong day
The UW track and field teams competed Saturday at the Doug Max Invitational hosted by Colorado State at the Jack Christiansen Track.
Kayla Stibley set the top mark in Cowgirls' history with a clearance of 12 feet, 3½ inches in the pole vault.
Sadie McMullen continued to climb the top-10 list in the long jump. She went 20-6¼ and now sits in third on the list, while teammate Shayla Howell's mark of 19-11¾ is good for fifth all-time.
“For the third week in a row, we had an impressive meet with more all-time top 10 performances and numerous personal bests,” UW coach Bryan Berryhill said in a news release. “Kayla Stibley breaking the school record in the pole vault and Sadie McMullen moving up to No. 3 all-time in the long jump were two of many highlights on the day.
“I’m very impressed with what these two teams have been able to accomplish through three competitions. Moving forward we need to stay focused and continue working hard, so that we can be at our best during the championship portion of our schedule.”
In one of the final events of the day, Aumni Ashby went 40-8¾ in the triple jump, moving the Cowgirl up to third all-time on the top-10 list.
Jasmyne Cooper roared back in the 800-meter to win the event with an altitude-adjusted time of 2:09.41.
For the Cowboys, Colton Paller won the discus for the third straight week. Paller threw 187-6 to set a personal record and stay eighth all-time on the UW top-10 list. Kirk Unland keeps dominating the hammer, picking up another first-place finish at 201-11, while Hap Frketich took second with a throw of 193-11.
The Cowboys recorded a one-two-three finish in the long jump: William Nolan was first with a mark of 24-2½, then Hunter Brown at 23-9 and Kareem Mersal at 23-8. Wyatt Moore was first in the 100-meter dash in 10.80 seconds to wrap up the top-spot finishes for the Cowboys.
Jefferson Danso went 47-9¼ for a second-place finish in the triple jump, Samuel Schneider went 6-6 in the high jump for third and Addison Henry was third in the shot put at 46-11½ for other UW notable finishes.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will next compete at the CU Invitational April 9-10 in Boulder, Colorado.