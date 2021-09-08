The University of Wyoming soccer team didn’t get the result it had hoped for in the final game of its first road trip of the season.
UW fell to St. Thomas 3-0 on Tuesday at South Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The loss drops UW to 3-2-1 on the season, while the Tommies improved to 2-2-1 with the win.
“We didn’t set the tone or set the tempo early, and that was something I was hoping we’d do,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said. “We have to find a way to be the same team on the road that we are at home, and to me, it’s more of a mentality thing than a soccer thing.”
A relatively tepid first half ended with St. Thomas netting a goal in the waning moments. Maddie Bomsta scored in the 45th minute, giving the Tommies a halftime advantage.
Wyoming managed three shots in the opening 45 minutes and made a concerted effort to up that total in the second half. Eight shots were fired during the final 45 minutes, as the Cowgirls made a push to level the score.
However, St. Thomas added to its advantage on a couple different occasions. Jasmine Gates scored in the 58th minute to make it 2-0, and Kristen Epperly gave the game its final score with a goal in the 81st minute.
Freshman forward Maddi Chance paced Wyoming with a trio of shots, all of which were on net. Redshirt junior midfielder Jamie Tatum added a pair of shots, while six other players attempted a shot.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws registered a career-high 11 saves. Her previous best was six.
Wyoming will return home for its second-to-last non-conference match of the season. The Cowgirls are set to host Idaho State on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.
Cowgirls also lost at Minnesota
It was a rough Sunday afternoon for the UW soccer team, which fell 4-0 to Minnesota at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
Regardless of the outcome, however, UW coach Colleen Corbin found a silver lining in the performance.
“The kids were super resilient,” Corbin said. “They stuck to what we asked them to do, and we made Minnesota’s life really hard in the second half. For us, that’s about as good a takeaway that you can get from a 4-0 loss. I was super proud of our effort in the second half to come out and make the changes we did.”
The Gophers — who have yet to allow a goal this year — improved to 3-0-2 with the win.
Minnesota scored the game’s first goal in the second minute, adding its second and third goal within the next 12 minutes. The Gophers’ final score occurred in the 35th minute of the match.
As Corbin alluded to, the Cowgirls went into halftime, tweaked a few areas and came out in the second half eager to play better.
After just one shot in the opening 45 minutes, Wyoming logged four in the final half of play. The remaining 45 minutes also featured numerous bench players receiving extensive playing time, as Minnesota failed to score again.
“I was super proud of our girls’ ability to take information, apply it, dig their heels in and understand that the first half doesn’t define the second half,” Corbin said. “We showed that, and I was really proud of that effort.”
Bruxvoort honored by Mountain West
UW men’s cross-country runner Seth Bruxvoort was named as the Mountain West Men’s Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Bruxvoort, a redshirt sophomore from Fort Collins, Colorado, ran an exact time of 15-minutes at the Wyoming Invite on Saturday morning at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne to finish in second place after a weather delay pushed the race back from Friday night.
Bruxvoort outpaced the third-place runner from Colorado State by .04 seconds to lead the way for the Cowboys and help the Pokes earn a second-place finish in the race, besting teams from Western Colorado and Northern Colorado. He is the first cross-country athlete from Wyoming to earn the weekly honor since Paul Roberts back on Sept. 10, 2019.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will return to action on Sept. 24 at the Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota.