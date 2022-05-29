LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team’s upcoming schedule features opponents from six conferences, and a seventh when Mountain West games begin.
Cowgirls coach Colleen Corbin said she was pleased with how the schedule came together. She’s also looking forward to her team embracing the challenges of competing against so many different teams from across the western United States.
“The thing we are most excited about when looking at the fall schedule is the diversity that exists in the nonconference,” Corbin said in a news release. “Getting a chance to play teams from a bunch of different conferences gives us the opportunity to play different types of programs. We are excited about that challenge.”
The schedule starts with two exhibition matches. The first is a home match at the Madrid Sports Complex Aug. 10 against Kansas State. The second will be Aug. 14 against Laramie County Community College at Cheyenne East High School.
The regular season begins with three straight road matches. UW travels to Northern Colorado on Aug. 18, then travel for games at Oregon State (Aug. 21) and Montana (Aug. 25).
The Cowgirls open their home slate Aug. 28 against North Dakota. Then play North Dakota State on Sept. 2 and UTEP on Sept. 4 to conclude the first homestand.
Wyoming then travels to UC Irvine on Sept. 8 and to UC San Diego on Sept. 11. The nonconference portion of the schedule ends with a home match Sept 16 against St. Thomas.
The Mountain West season begins in Laramie on Sept. 22 against regular-season and tournament champion, New Mexico. The Cowgirls travel to San Diego State on Sept. 25 and return home for two more against Utah State and Boise State on Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, respectively.
A game at Nevada on Oct. 6 kicks off a four-match road trip. UW will also play at UNLV on Oct. 9, at Colorado College on Oct. 13 and at Air Force on Oct. 16.
The Cowgirls host Fresno State on Oct. 20 before completing the home slate and celebrate Senior Day on Oct. 23 against San Jose State.
The regular season comes to a close at Colorado State on Oct. 27. The top six in the final MW standings will compete in the conference tournament from Oct. 30-Nov. 5 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.