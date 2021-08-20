The wait is over for the University of Wyoming soccer team.
After playing Kansas State to a 1-1 draw in an exhibition match last weekend, the Cowgirls are set to open their season at 4 p.m. today against Colorado School of Mines at the Madrid Sports Complex.
The match will mark the start of a new era for the Cowgirls, who are in their first season with head coach Coleen Corbin at the helm.
“There’s still plenty to work on,” Corbin said. “But overall, the fact that we competed with K-State, the fact that we made their life hard, the fact that we scored ... that’s all you could ask for.”
Sophomore Alyssa Bedard netted UW’s only goal, scoring off a feed from classmate Camille Hawley. Redshirt junior Alex Daws, who is slated to make her first career start in net today, registered 10 saves in the exhibition.
“We believed in and pushed the style of play that we’d been preaching at practice,” Corbin said. “It’s not like we got in the game and the wheels fell off. They were really trying to do the things we’ve been talking about doing, and that’s the goal.”
Wyoming is coming off a shortened spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic in which it posted a 2-7 record. The Cowgirls were voted to finish 10th in the Mountain West’s preseason poll.
Senior Savannah Warner returns after leading the Cowgirls in the spring with a pair of goals. Eight other returning starters join Warner, giving UW plenty of experience this fall.
Colorado School of Mines is a formidable opponent after having a 7-0-3 record in the spring. The Orediggers had their season ended in penalty kicks against CSU Pueblo in the RMAC conference tournament semifinals. The loss snapped a streak of 13 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
Friday marks the start of three straight home matches for UW to start the season.
“To be at home and showcase for our fans and the community what this program has been building over the last few weeks is super exciting,” Corbin said. “The goal is to grow, get better and get ready for a good program (today).”