LARAMIE — Despite holding the lead late in the game, the UW soccer team (1-2-0) lost 2-1 in double overtime Thursday on the campus of the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The Falcons (1-1-0) scored the game-winner in the 103rd minute of a game that was moved to a day earlier than originally scheduled because of the impending snowstorm forecast to hit the Front Range.
Both teams had plenty of scoring chances in the first half, but were stopped by Air Force goalie Danielle Katz and Wyoming’s net-minder Hannah Lee for the scoreless tie at halftime.
The Cowgirls took a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute when Savannah Warner headed in a corner-kick for her first goal of the season. Faith Joiner had the assist from the corner.
Air Force tied the contest in the 87th minute on a goal from Natalie Gutierrez after a penalty kick for the 1-1 tie until the end of regulation.
Alex Daws defended the goal for the Cowgirls in the second half and overtime, making two saves in the 94th and 99th minute. The winning goal in the 103rd was from Tatiana Limon with a shot in the upper-left of the net out of reach of Daws and Emma Nelson credited with the assist.
UW’s Jazi Barela led the Cowgirls with three shots on goal and Jamie Tatum two on frame. Lee and Daws combined for 11 saves. Katz made five saves for Air Force.
Wyoming had eight shots with six of them on goal. The Falcons had 25 shots with 13 on goal.
The Cowgirls are scheduled to play at noon Sunday at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. Because of COVID-19 and social distancing practices, fans will not be allowed at the venue.
Cowgirls golf tourney cut short
Because of bad weather in the St. George, Utah area, the third and final round of the Lady Thunderbird Invitational Thursday was canceled. The final team and individual scores were based on 36 holes of the first two rounds.
The Cowgirls finished in a tie for seventh place with Seattle after posting a 38-over 614. UW opened the tourney with a season-best 11-over 299 in the first round to sit in fourth. The second round brought a 27-over 315 which puts them in a tie for seventh headed into tomorrow.
UW’s Caitlyn Skavdahl tied for 15th with an 8-over 152. She had a first-round 1-over 73, which included a hole-in-one on the 14th hole. She had a second-round 79. Erin Sargent also tied for 15th after recording an opening-round 74, followed up by a 78.
Samantha Hui had a first-round 78 and dropped to a season-best 75 the next day for 153 and 20th place. Jessica Zapf turned in a career-best first-round 74, but next scored an 83 for 157 and a tie for 47th. Cristiana Ciasca had a combined score of 177.
Playing as an individual, Morgan Ryan had a 153 with her best round at 76. Michelle Nguyen shot had cards of 84 and 86 for 170.
South Dakota State won the team title at 2-over (578), followed by Oral Roberts at 24-over (600) and Cal Baptist closely behind at 26-over (602). The top individual was South Dakota State’s Teresa Toscano with a 13-under (131).
The Cowgirls return to action beginning Monday for the BYU Spring Classic at Sand Hollow Resort just east of St. George in Hurricane, Utah.