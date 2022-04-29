LARAMIE — The No. 6 seed University of Wyoming tennis team opened the Mountain West tournament with a 4-2 victory over No. 11 Utah State Wednesday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona.
The Cowgirls (12-12 overall) jumped out to an early lead at the El Conquistador Tennis Center by capturing the doubles team point. The UW tandem of Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina began with a quick 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. The point was clinched when the team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender hung on at No. 2, prevailing 7-5.
In singles matches, the Cowgirls again jumped out to early leads with first-set win in four of the matches. Utah State answered back with a pair of victories to take a 2-1 team lead. The Aggies got wins at the No. 3 and No. 5 spots before Wyoming rallied late.
Krause got UW’s first singles win with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 4. That was followed by a pair of second-set comebacks when Zehender won 6-4, 7-5 and Mihaela Kaftanova won 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 at the No. 2 and No. 6 spots, respectively.
The Cowgirls faced No. 3 seed San Diego State Thursday in the quarterfinals. The results were not available before press time for the Boomerang.
WRESTLINGA group of UW wrestlers will travel to Las Vegas this weekend to compete in the USMC US Open Freestyle Events.
Hayden Hastings will be competing in the senior division and eight more Cowboys will be competing in the U20 division. For Hastings, a top-seven finish at the US Open would earn him a spot at the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament.
At the U20 level, the US Open serves as a qualifying event for the U20 World Team Trials which are set for June 3-5 in Geneva, Ohio. In addition, the champion at every weight class earns a spot on the U20 Pan-Am team, which will compete at the U20 Pan-Am Championships July 8-10 in Oaxpetec, Mexico.
Wyoming will be sending six freshmen, two sophomores and a senior to the US Open events. The Cowboys will be led by Hastings who is coming off of a career best performance at the NCAA Tournament, as well as Darren Green who is coming off of a very productive sophomore season.
The Cowboys will be in action today and Saturday with the event livestreamed on FloWrestling.