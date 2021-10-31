In a rare fall dual for the Wyoming tennis team, the Cowgirls prevailed 5-2 against Montana State Friday in Casper at the 307 Tennis Club during the program’s outreach event.
The Cowgirls (1-0) opened by sweeping all three doubles matches to earn the doubles’ point, but it wasn’t easy.
At No. 1, Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina won a marathon over MSU’s Van Baelen and Garcia-Reboredo 7-6 (13-11). The second doubles spot was a quick match for the Cowgirls duo of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender when they blanked Jayasaputra and Villarejo 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, it was Noesjka Brink and Mihaela Kaftanova who came out on top 7-5.
UW got four victories in singles, winning at the No. 2 through No. 4 spots and at No. 6 singles. At No. 2, Zehender was up 6-2, 3-0 on Mirte Van Baelen before Van Baelen was forced to retire in the second set.
At No. 3, Brink cruised for the win against Bobcats’ Felicia Jayasaputra 6-0, 6-1. At No. 4, Krause won 6-2, 6-4 over Andrea Cuquerella. At No. 6, Kaftanova won a thriller over Jazmin Lerman 6-2, 4-6 and 1-0 (11-9).
It was the Cowgirls’ final event of the fall as they will now shift their focus to an all-dual schedule beginning in January.
VOLLEYBALL
The Wyoming volleyball team’s comeback came up short Saturday on the road at Air Force in four sets with scores of 25-14, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23.
UW (13-11 overall, 5-7 Mountain West) was held to a .180 hitting percentage as a team while Air Force hit .252 overall. The Falcons also had a slight edge in both team blocks (9-8) and service aces (9-7). UW had 10 serving errors, while Air Force had nine.
Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirls with 12 kills, and along with Erika Jones, led UW with a pair of service aces. Naya Shimé added nine kills, while Kayla Mazzocca had eight and hit a team-best .538. Mazzocca, McBride and McMahon had four total blocks each.
In the back row, the Cowgirls were led by Jones’ 16 digs, while Abby Olsen was one dig shy of a double-double when she tallied nine digs and a match-best 33 assists.
UW will next begin a four-match homestand at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against San Jose State in the UniWyo Sports Complex.