LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming tennis team rallied with a comeback win Sunday at Utah State in Logan, Utah, to end its season with seven wins.
The seven straight victories the Cowgirls (13-6 overall, 7-2 Mountain West) tied for the third-longest winning streak in program history. UW technically finishes the season in third place in the league but played one fewer MW match than Fresno State (15-5, 8-2) and UNLV (12-6, 8-2), which tied for second. The Cowgirls’ competition against Colorado State this season was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Rams’ program. UW also beat the Bulldogs 4-2 and Lady Rebels 4-3 this season.
San Jose State (15-1, 8-1) won the MW championship for the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
“The team improved tremendously over the past six weeks and the results showed,” UW coach Dean Clower said in a news release. “(Sunday) was a typical Utah State and Wyoming battle, where it didn’t matter who played, what mattered was the fight of the teams. I’m proud of this team and having everyone back for the next two years bodes well for the future of the program.”
The Cowgirls won the final two singles matches to against Utah State for the 4-3 victory. Noesjka Brink got the straight-set win over Gabrielle Dekkers 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5 singles. Mihaela Kaftanova was able to secure the win for UW with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win over USU’s Naya Tillitt.
UW also got a win at No. 2 singles when Sophie Zehender earned a tough 7-5, 6-3 win over Zara Ryan. At the No. 4 spot, Lucia Malinak won her seventh-straight match with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 contest against Annaliese County. Malinak became the third Cowgirl with double-digit singles victories this season, joining Brink and Zehender.
Utah State (7-13, 2-8) jumped out to the early lead by winning the doubles point. The UW tandem of Brink and Maria Oreshkina prevailed at No. 1 doubles 6-4 against Renata Lombera and Carolina Millan for the lone UW win in doubles play.