LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s tennis team made quick work of Nevada Saturday morning in the UW Tennis Complex, winning 4-0 in the Cowgirls’ first home Mountain West match in nearly two years.
“We stuck to our plan today, so I thought that was good,” UW coach Dean Clower said in a news release. “This is probably the first match all year where we had a good plan on every single court, and the girls didn’t veer away from it and they stuck to it, and I was proud of that.”
Wyoming (8-6 overall, 2-2 Mountain West) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a pair of 6-1 victories at the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles spots to secure the doubles’ point. The tandem of Noesjka Brink and Maria Oreshkina defeated Nevada’s Cristina Moll Alles and Carl Del Barrio at the No. 1 position. At the No. 3 spot, it was Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause, who picked up the win against Milka Genkova and Selina Turulja.
The Cowgirls secured the match by taking the first three singles matches. Ana Fernandez got it going with a quick 6-1, 6-1 victory at the No. 3 spot over the Wolf Pack’s Alles.
At the No. 4 position, Brink won her sixth consecutive match, defeating Turulja 6-2, 6-3. Maria Oreshkina secured the team victory for the Cowgirls at the No. 1 singles spot, defeating Anastasia Luneva 6-4, 6-3.
Wyoming faces Fresno State at 1 p.m. today for the final home competition of the season.
“We have to come out and stick to our guns against Fresno,” Clower said. “They’re a good team, so if have to stick to being us.”
Cowgirls soccer falls to New Mexico
The UW soccer team (2-6-0) held its ground against New Mexico (8-1-0) in the first half Friday night but surrendered three second-half goals to the Lobos, falling 3-1 to the Mountain Division leaders.
New Mexico put together a string of four shots in the first 11 minutes, including two from leading goal scorer Gwen Maly. Despite being outshot by the Lobos 9-1 in the first half, the teams were locked in a scoreless tie at halftime.
With 52:23 on the clock, Karlee Maes got New Mexico on the scoreboard to make it a 1-0 contest. Continuing to be aggressive on their side of the field, the Lobos quickly doubled up the score with a turnaround shot from Maly. Maly and Maes connected again in the 67th minute to push the lead to 3-0.
The Cowgirls got on the scoreboard a minute later with a goal by freshman Alyssa Bedard, the first of her career, on an assist from Ellie Johnston.
New Mexico had 17 shots, seven on goal. Wyoming countered with five shots, two on goal.
UW will finish its regular season at noon today at Utah State.
UW track and field competes at CU Invitational
The UW track and field teams completed two days of competition at the CU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at the University of Colorado’s Potts Field in Boulder.
Cowboy Kirk Unland won the hammer throw on Saturday for his fourth straight title in the event this season. Unland moved up to No. 7 on UW’s all-time top-10 list with a throw of 211 feet, 8 inches. Hap Frketich was third in the event with a mark of 190-4.
Jefferson Danso, Colton Paller and Mikey DeRock also had a big weekend. Danso posted a 47-8 distance in the triple pump, good for third place. Paller (53-6½) and DeRock (53-1¾) finished second and third in the shot put.
“Our throws squad took a big step forward this week,” UW assistant coach Carrie Lane said in a news release. “Kirk and Colton are looking forward to facing some tough opponents next week in Virginia.”
Jerald Taylor took second place for Wyoming in the 3,000-meter run with an altitude-adjusted time of 8 minutes, 16 seconds. In the 400 hurdles, Caige McComb ran a 54:48 for a third-place finish.
Jasmyne Cooper ran a 2:12.54 for third place in the 800-meter, as the Cowgirl sophomore continues to be a mainstay in the top-three in the event. Jordan Christensen set a personal best in the shot put, when she was third with a toss of 42-4¼.