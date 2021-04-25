LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming tennis team made it six-straight victories Saturday behind the strength of a 4-1 win over Boise State at a neutral-site hosted by Utah State in Logan, Utah.
With the win, UW is currently on the fourth-longest winning streak in program history.
The Cowgirls (12-6 overall, 6-2 Mountain West) started the day by winning the doubles point for the fifth-consecutive match, as UW got 6-4 wins at both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
The teams of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender and Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause earned the wins, respectively. With their wins at doubles, both tandems improved to 8-2 in their last 10 matches as teammates, while Kaftanova and Krause have won six in a row.
In singles play, Noesjka Brink got the clinching point for the Cowgirls at the No. 4 spot when she rallied from a first-set loss to win in three sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Brink now leads Wyoming with 11 wins in the spring and has won eight of her last 10 singles matches overall.
The Cowgirls also got wins at No. 2 and No. 5 to defeat the Broncos. Maria Oreshkina won at No. 2 over Pauline Ernstberger 6-1, 7-6 (7-1). At No. 5, Lucia Malinak won her sixth-straight match 7-5, 6-2 over Shauna Heffernan.
UW closes the season at 1 p.m. today against host Utah State.
Cowboys golf posts highest finish of season
A final round of 279 (9 under par) carried the UW men’s golf team to its best finish of the season on Saturday as the Pokes tied for eighth place with Denver in a field of 20 teams.
Wyoming was led by three individuals who finished in the top-25 at the BYU Cougar Classic played on the Riverside Country Club course in Prove, Utah.
UW sophomores Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Tyler Severin each fired final rounds of 67 (5 under). Coe-Kirkham moved up eight spots in the final round to tie for 12th at 210 (6 under) for the 54-hole event. Severin moved up 21 spots on the final day to tie junior teammate Bryce Waters for 25th place at 213 (3 under). Waters shot a final round of 73 (1 over).
For Coe-Kirkham and Waters, it was their highest finishes this season and their first top-25 finishes of the year. Severin notched his fourth top-25 finish of the season.
It was a balanced attack for the Cowboys, with senior Dan Starzinski shooting an even-par round of 72 on Saturday to tie for 51st place at 218 (2 over). Sophomore Jared Edeen posted his third consecutive round of 74 (2 over) to tie for 73rd at 222 (6 over). Junior Carl Underwood played as an individual and finished in 104th place, with a three-round total of 241 (25 over).
“It was good to see Kirby (Coe-Kirkham) and Tyler (Severin) really step up in the final round. They competed well,” UW coach Joe Jensen said. “Bryce (Waters) also had a nice week, and Dan (Starzinski) and Jared (Edeen) both played consistent this week.
“It was really encouraging to see the way they all played within themselves and played with confidence. This was a good way to finish up the regular season and head into the Mountain West championship next weekend.”
Wyoming was one of seven MW schools participating in the Cougar Classic. The Cowboys (eighth place) finished ahead of Nevada (10th place), UNLV (11th) and Air Force (20th). Boise State (second), New Mexico (fourth) and Colorado State (fifth) were ahead of the Pokes.
The top-25 ranked San Francisco Dons won the tournament by 13 strokes over Boise State. San Francisco’s Tim Widing and BYU’s Carson Lundell tied for the individual title at 203 (13 under).
Nine teams of the 20-team field entered the tournament ranked in the top-75 NCAA Division I men’s golf teams (out of 290) in the most recent national rankings.
UW will play MW championship on Friday and Saturday at the Tucson National Golf Course in Tucson, Arizona.
UW track and field competes down south
The UW track and field teams traveled a short distance to compete at the Jack Christiansen Invitational hosted by Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls were joined at the meet by student-athletes from Air Force, Colorado, Colorado State and Northern Colorado.
Two Cowboys and three Cowgirls got individual wins in their respective events on Saturday, and the Cowboys 4x100-meter relay team defeated Colorado State in a race that featured the two teams. Wyatt Moore ran 10.79 seconds in the 100 and Kareem Mersal hit a mark of 24-4½ in the long jump to pick up wins for the Cowboys.
Marie Doherty posted a 1:02.84 in the 400 hurdles, Sadie McMullen’s mark of 19-½ in the long jump, and Aumni Ashby went 39-11¼ in the triple jump to round out the wins for the Cowgirls.
As part of the meet, Sage Coventry and Bryson Engebretsen competed in their first decathlons of the season Wednesday and Thursday. Coventry finished second with 6,299 points while Engebretsen finished right behind his teammate in third with 6,242 points.
In one of the first events of the day, Albert Steiner took second in the 3,000 steeplechase with an altitude-adjusted time of 8:59.55. That time is less than a second off breaking into the UW all-time top-10 list. On the Cowgirls side, Katelyn Mitchem ran a 10:50.07 for a second place finish as well in the steeplechase.