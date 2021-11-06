The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team had a special night Friday to celebrate the 2021 Mountain West Tournament title with a banner reveal and ring ceremony
Then the Cowgirls had a final tune-up before the regular season begins by defeating UC Colorado Springs in exhibition action 66-39.
“I’m looking forward to the regular season beginning Tuesday and I hope the girls are,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a news release.
“To me, I look at it as if we’ve already played two games. It doesn’t matter to me whether they count or don’t count. We’ve played two games, and I thought we played one really well and then one not so well.”
Wyoming started on fire offensively when Alba Sanchez Ramos got the scoring going for the Cowgirls in the contest, hitting the first two shots of the night — both 3-pointers. UW hit each of its first five shots and took a 13-4 lead into the game’s first media timeout.
The Cowgirls were 9-of-12 from the field in the opening quarter and ended with a 10-2 run for a 24-10 lead. About the only thing the Cowgirls didn’t do well in the first quarter was free-throw shooting, going 3-of-7 at the line.
In the second quarter, there weren’t as many offensive fireworks for Wyoming as the offense sputtered in the frame. However, the Cowgirls continued to play solid defense, holding the Mountain Lions to an eight-point quarter and taking a 34-18 lead into halftime.
The second half began much the same way as the first half ended, with both teams struggling to get shots to fall. A McKinley Bradshaw 3-point play with 5:33 to go in the third quarter sparked the Cowgirls offensively for a 46-25 lead.
UCCS made a run to cut into the UW lead, making it 48-31 before an Emily Mellema 3-pointer pushed the Cowgirls’ advantage back to 20 points. UW carried a 53-31 lead into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter showcased a solid defensive effort from both teams to begin as UW led 60-37. The Cowgirls emptied the bench down the stretch as all 12 Cowgirls that were able played in the exhibition.
Allyson Fertig led all scorers with 17 points as she was 7-of-13 from the floor. Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann also scored in double-figures at 11 and 10, respectively. Sanchez Ramos grabbed nine boards to go along with seven points and Tommi Olson had seven assists and six boards.
The Cowgirls only outscored UCCS 32-28 in the paint, but had a 12-4 advantage in points off turnovers and got 33 points from the bench. The Mountain Lions got 18 from their reserves.
For the game, UW shot just 39.7% (23-of-58) after its hot start in the first quarter. The Cowgirls went 6-of-21 from 3-point range and made just 14-of-25 at the charity stripe. UCCS shot just 26.6% from the field and made 1-of-18 3-pointers.
Wyoming will open the regular season at 11 a.m. Tuesday against CSU Pueblo for Education Day at the Arena-Auditorium.